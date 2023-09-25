 Skip to main content
Best Buy just slashed the price of this 50-inch LG 4K TV

Jennifer Allen
By
One of the best TV deals for anyone on a budget is being able to buy an LG 50-inch UR9000 4K TV for only $400 at Best Buy. It normally costs $450 so you save $50 on the usual price making it more affordable than before. If you need a new TV and you want to buy from a reliable brand, this is a great option. Check it out now by hitting the buy button or keep reading while we look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the LG 50-inch UR9000 4K TV

LG is one of the best TV brands and while in an ideal world, you want one of the best TVs, the LG 50-inch UR9000 4K TV is still pretty good for the price. It offers plenty of key features for great picture quality. For instance, there’s 4K upscaling so if you watch anything HD-based, you’ll get a superior viewing experience. There’s HDR10 support too so you can enjoy extended contrast for visuals that look far better than without.

It’s all powered by LG’s a5 AI processor gen 6. The processor works in the background to deliver enhanced picture detail and improved sound. It’s capable of detecting room lighting so it adjusts color and picture contrast to optimal settings depending on the lighting around you. There’s also a dedicated Filmmaker mode so that you can see films how the director intended you to see them.

Besides the visual flourishes, the LG 50-inch UR9000 4K TV also has webOS 23 built-in so that you can easily browse all your favorite streaming services and apps. There’s also LG’s Magic Remote which is far easier to move around with than any other remote. The TV’s smart features also include GeForce NOW so you can play games through your TV, as helped by the LG Game Optimizer which ensures the best picture settings are implemented automatically for your viewing pleasure.

However you plan on using the LG 50-inch UR9000 4K TV, you’ll love how great it looks for the price. It usually costs $450 but right now, you can buy it for $400 at Best Buy. The $50 saving makes it even better value than usual so this is a great time to upgrade your TV for less than before.

