Hurry! The LG B3 OLED TV has a $500 price cut today

The LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.
There’s always high demand for OLED TV deals, so we expect this offer from LG to attract a lot of attention — a $500 discount on the 55-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV, which slashes its price to $1,200 from $1,700. It’s a display that will breathe new life into your living room or bedroom, but if you want to get it for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase. That’s because stocks of the OLED TV are expected to sell out quickly, so act fast if you don’t want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the 55-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV

LG has solidified its position among the best TV brands with OLED technology as its calling card, so you can be sure that you’ll get a quality display with the 55-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV. Powered by LG’s a7 AI Processor Gen 6, the TV offers impressive picture with 4K Ultra HD resolution and Dolby Vision, with Dolby Atmos further elevating the cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home. It’s also an excellent choice for gamers as it’s compatible with Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium, and it supports variable refresh rate.

For those having trouble deciding between OLED TVs and QLED TVs, the advantages of OLED TVs like the LG B3 include the ability to create perfect black levels, superior response time, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and better eye comfort. Another excellent feature for the LG B3 OLED 4K TV is the brand’s webOS platform, which will let you keep up with all of the popular streaming shows.

If you’re not sure what to buy from today’s TV deals, we highly recommended going for the 55-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV. It’s on sale from LG at $500 off, for a discounted price of $1,200 from its original price of $1,700. You’ll get excellent value from this offer, but only if you’re able to secure the savings because there’s no telling when the bargain ends. If you think the 55-inch LG B3 OLED 4K TV is the perfect screen for you, complete your purchase immediately as tomorrow may already be too late.

