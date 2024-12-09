Don’t miss out: The LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED is only $800 today

Samsung, Sony, and LG are often hailed as the top three TV brands on the market right now, and that’s because they give us award-winning TVs like the B3 Series OLED. This is an LG set that was released back in 2022 but can still be purchased brand-new. And now and then, you’ll be able to grab an awesome B3 Series sale, including right now. For a limited time, when you purchase the LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED, you’ll only pay $800. At full price, this TV sells for as much as $1,200. We also suggest taking a look at our list of the best soundbar deals if you’d like to put that $400 you saved toward an excellent audio system.

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED

The LG B3 Series is the Goldilocks model, nestled between LG’s entry-level A3 Series and the C3 Series, a premium OLED that sits one rung below the 2022 flagship G3 Series. Equipped with LG’s a7 AI Processor Gen 6, the B3 Series delivers a wide color gamut, excellent contrast levels, and top-shelf motion handling. Two of the TV’s four HDMI ports are 2.1 certified, and VRR, ALLM, and LG’s Game Mode ensure that you’ll have a terrific time playing console or PC games on this OLED.

The B3 Series supports all current HDR formats except HDR10+, and LG’s webOS 23 is your one-stop hub for leading entertainment apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. You’ll also be able to use AirPlay 2 to share content wirelessly using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer. The LG B3 Series is also available in 65 and 77-inch sizes.

We're not sure how long this markdown is going to last, so we wouldn't wait too long to lay down the dough. Get the LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED for only $800 when you order today