 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss out: The LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED is only $800 today

By
Good Deal The LG B3 Series OLED mounted in a living room.
Walmart

Samsung, Sony, and LG are often hailed as the top three TV brands on the market right now, and that’s because they give us award-winning TVs like the B3 Series OLED. This is an LG set that was released back in 2022 but can still be purchased brand-new. And now and then, you’ll be able to grab an awesome B3 Series sale, including right now. For a limited time, when you purchase the LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED, you’ll only pay $800. At full price, this TV sells for as much as $1,200. We also suggest taking a look at our list of the best soundbar deals if you’d like to put that $400 you saved toward an excellent audio system.

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED

The LG B3 Series is the Goldilocks model, nestled between LG’s entry-level A3 Series and the C3 Series, a premium OLED that sits one rung below the 2022 flagship G3 Series. Equipped with LG’s a7 AI Processor Gen 6, the B3 Series delivers a wide color gamut, excellent contrast levels, and top-shelf motion handling. Two of the TV’s four HDMI ports are 2.1 certified, and VRR, ALLM, and LG’s Game Mode ensure that you’ll have a terrific time playing console or PC games on this OLED.

The B3 Series supports all current HDR formats except HDR10+, and LG’s webOS 23 is your one-stop hub for leading entertainment apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. You’ll also be able to use AirPlay 2 to share content wirelessly using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer. The LG B3 Series is also available in 65 and 77-inch sizes.

Related

We’re not sure how long this markdown is going to last, so we wouldn’t wait too long to lay down the dough. Get the LG 55-inch B3 Series OLED for only $800 when you order today, and be sure to check out our list of the best LG TV deals for even more OLED markdowns! We also have a separate list of OLED TV deals for you to look through.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Sony’s gorgeous Bravia 8 OLED TV has a $500 price cut today
2024 Sony Bravia 8 4K OLED TV.

If you’ve been shopping around for a new 55-inch TV, we thought we’d bring this fantastic offer to your attention: For a limited time when you purchase the Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 Series OLED at Best Buy, you’ll pay $1,500. At full price, this model sells for $2,000.

This is one of the greatest Best Buy deals we've seen this month so far. And as a matter of fact, the Sony 75-inch Bravia 7 Series is also on sale! Do keep in mind that the Bravia 7 is a QLED model, while the Bravia 8 is an OLED.

Read more
Best Buy just cut the price of the 65-inch LG B4 OLED TV by $1,000
The LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV on a white background.

We’re constantly tracking down the best TV deals, finding the best savings on top LEDs, QLEDs, and traditional OLED sets. While the latter is predominately produced by LG these days, this is a company that’s been refining its OLED tech over several years. That’s why we have no gripes in calling the LG B4 Series one of our favorite budget-friendly OLED TVs. Speaking of which, the 65-inch version is on sale at Best Buy this week.

Right now, when you purchase the LG 65-inch B4 Series OLED at Best Buy, you’ll spend $1,500. At full price, this model sells for $2,500. We track OLED TV deals regularly, and we’ve really only seen the 48-inch size get the sales treatment.

Read more
Best Buy cut the price of this LG OLED TV from $1,500 to $750
The LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV on a white background.

As one of the best retailers for TV deals, it’s always worth checking out Best Buy. Right now, you can buy an LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV for 50% off. Usually priced at $1,500, it’s down to $750 for a limited time only. There are many Best Buy TV deals around but few as good as this one. For the price, you get a more affordable OLED TV than most while enjoying many of the best features that LG TVs have to offer. Here’s exactly what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV
LG is the brand to go for the best OLED TVs around. Due to the OLED technology involved, the TV panel of the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV is made up of self-lit pixels with over 8 million pixels all able to light up independently of each other. That means you get the most vibrant moments along with perfect blacks, even all within the same scene. There’s also 100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity to further enhance how the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV looks.

Read more