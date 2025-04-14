 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LG’s highly praised 55-inch B4 OLED is discounted to $1,000 today

By
Amazing Deal The 2024 LG B4 OLED on its home screen.
LG

If you’re the kind of person who expects pixel-level perfection from your TV, one manufacturer you should pay close attention to is LG. For years, this industry-lauded TV maker has produced some of the most exceptional OLED screens on the market, and now that LG’s 2025 sets are hitting shelves, 2024 models are regularly discounted. 

This includes the LG 55-inch B4 Series 4K OLED, a magnificent TV that’s currently marked down to $1,000. Purchase at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to score this TV deal. 

Why you should buy the LG B4 Series

The LG B4 Series is LG’s entry-level 4K OLED for 2024, but there’s nothing “entry-level” about this gorgeous 120Hz display. 

Related

The B4 brings deep and rich colors to the table, along with near-perfect contrast performance and smooth motion clarity. LG’s picture processing and upscaling are some of the best in the business, too, so everything from 4K HDR Netflix titles to your old VHS collection gets a facelift! The TV is able to get bright enough when watching SDR programming to fight glare in a room with ambient lighting, so if you can, the darkest room in your home is where this TV should live. 

Thanks to full HDMI 2.1 connectivity on all four ports, plus VRR and ALLM support, the LG B4 is a fantastic TV for console and PC gaming. Expect a tear-free experience with next to no input lag. And while the onboard speaker system only puts out 20 watts, certain audio signals can be upmixed to 9.1.2 for a more immersive soundstage. 

You’ll also get apps and other internet features through LG’s webOS 24 (once the TV is connected to your network). Enjoy this $300 discount on the LG 55-inch B4 Series 4K OLED, but don’t wait too long! 

We also suggest having a look at our lists of the best LG TV deals, best OLED TV deals, and best TV deals for even more discounts on top LG sets.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Sony’s best OLED TV for 2024 is on sale for $600 off today
Sony Bravia 8 OLED

Sony makes some of the best TVs on the market in 2025, and we’ve had the opportunity to test a number of the manufacturer’s midrange and premium models. One of our favorites is the Sony Bravia 8 Series, a flagship 4K OLED that delivers some seriously good picture. And today, you’ll be able to save a few bucks when you order one for yourself:

For a limited time, the Sony 65-inch Bravia 8 Series 4K OLED is discounted to $1,700. The full MSRP on this model is $2,300. This is one of the best Sony TV deals we’ve seen in a long time, so we definitely wouldn’t wait too long to take advantage if you’re interested.

Read more
One of Best Buy’s house-brand TVs has a major markdown today
The Insignia 55-Inch F50 Series QLED 4K Fire TV on a white background.

While buying a new TV in 2025 may feel like a daunting endeavor, one of the first things a lot of folks are shocked by are modern TV prices. Not everyone has hundreds and thousands to spare, which is why we’re always on the lookout for the best TV deals. As luck would have it, we actually came across this Insignia promo earlier today: 

Right now, when you purchase the Insignia 65-inch F50 Series 4K QLED at Best Buy, you’ll only pay $300. The full MSRP on this model is $450. 

Read more
This 55-inch Insignia 4K QLED TV is only $260 today — 35% off
The Insignia 55-inch QF Series 4K QLED.

If you’ve been shopping around for a budget-friendly TV, you’ve probably come across your fair share of store brands. One manufacturer that deserves your attention is Insignia, a Best Buy house brand responsible for everything from TVs and soundbars to HDMI cables. Today, there’s a fantastic offer on a brand-new Insignia 4K TV:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Insignia 55-inch QF Series 4K QLED at Amazon or Best Buy, you’ll only pay $260. The full MSRP on this model is $400.

Read more