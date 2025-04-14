LG’s highly praised 55-inch B4 OLED is discounted to $1,000 today

If you’re the kind of person who expects pixel-level perfection from your TV, one manufacturer you should pay close attention to is LG. For years, this industry-lauded TV maker has produced some of the most exceptional OLED screens on the market, and now that LG’s 2025 sets are hitting shelves, 2024 models are regularly discounted.

This includes the LG 55-inch B4 Series 4K OLED, a magnificent TV that’s currently marked down to $1,000. Purchase at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to score this TV deal.

Why you should buy the LG B4 Series

The LG B4 Series is LG’s entry-level 4K OLED for 2024, but there’s nothing “entry-level” about this gorgeous 120Hz display.

The B4 brings deep and rich colors to the table, along with near-perfect contrast performance and smooth motion clarity. LG’s picture processing and upscaling are some of the best in the business, too, so everything from 4K HDR Netflix titles to your old VHS collection gets a facelift! The TV is able to get bright enough when watching SDR programming to fight glare in a room with ambient lighting, so if you can, the darkest room in your home is where this TV should live.

Thanks to full HDMI 2.1 connectivity on all four ports, plus VRR and ALLM support, the LG B4 is a fantastic TV for console and PC gaming. Expect a tear-free experience with next to no input lag. And while the onboard speaker system only puts out 20 watts, certain audio signals can be upmixed to 9.1.2 for a more immersive soundstage.

You’ll also get apps and other internet features through LG’s webOS 24 (once the TV is connected to your network). Enjoy this $300 discount on the LG 55-inch B4 Series 4K OLED, but don’t wait too long!

We also suggest having a look at our lists of the best LG TV deals, best OLED TV deals, and best TV deals for even more discounts on top LG sets.