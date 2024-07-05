 Skip to main content
LG’s best OLED TV finally has a discount

LG G4 OLED
When it comes to chart-topping TVs, one brand you can always rely on is LG. Renowned for its impressive OLED lineup that spans several years now, LG has a reputation for this immersive, detail-rich picture technology, and we found an amazing deal we just had to bring to your attention: For a limited time, you can buy the all-new LG 55-inch G4 OLED for $2,300. This 2024 set has only been out for a few months, and it normally goes for $2,600. Our list of the best TVs of 2024 calls this the “best OLED that LG has ever made.”

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch G4 OLED

The LG G4 Series is the brand’s signature TV for 2024. And while we see OLED TV deals often enough, it’s rare that such a new set gets the markdown treatment so soon. When it comes to overall picture quality and motion performance, it’s hard to beat the many accolades the G4 brings to the table. You’ll get 4K at 120Hz across all four HDMI 2.1 ports, in addition to key gaming features like VRR, ALLM, and near-instant response times.

The “G” in G4 actually stands for “Gallery,” because the LG G4 is designed to be wall-mounted. This doesn’t mean you won’t be able to place it on a stand (as the 55- and 65-inch versions of the set come with a tabletop pedestal), but the razor-thin architecture literally allows the G4 to look like a painting when it’s hung using a slim wall mount.

The G4 also delivers some pretty impressive audio, thanks to its 60W 4.2 built-in speaker system. From floor to ceiling, you’ll get sound quality that’s more on-par with a decent soundbar than your run-of-the-mill TV speakers. And with a11 AI Sound Pro audio upscaling, the G4 can (at times) achieve 11.1.2 virtualization. In terms of smart TV capabilities, the G4 is powered by LG’s webOS 24. This interactive platform lets you connect with all your favorite streaming apps, and even allows you to mirror some of your Apple devices with AirPlay 2.

Week to week, we’re always tracking down excellent TV deals, but this markdown on the LG 55-inch G4 OLED is one you don’t want to miss. Save $300 when you buy through LG right now!

