This LG 65-inch OLED 4K TV is $1,100 off for a limited time

Today at Best Buy you can save big on a great TV for watching the best new movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more. The 64-inch model of the LG b# series OLED 4K TV is seeing a massive discount of $1,100. This brings its price down from $2,400 to a sale price of just $1,300. This is one of the better TV deals we’ve found, and it even includes three free months of Apple TV+ and 30 days of free FuboTV service. Free shipping also comes with a purchase.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV

OLED technology provides one of the best images you’ll find in a TV. They create lifelike images by way of self-lit pixels, and this 65-inch model of the LG B3 series OLED 4K TV offers plenty of screen to get lost in. It offers an incredibly immersive experience whether you’re watching movies, enjoying a sports event, or doing some gaming. It has a Filmmaker Mode that presents movies exactly the way the filmmakers intended, and it also has an AI processor to automatically detect what kind of content you’re watching and improve its quality accordingly. This processor is also responsible for upscaling older content, ensuring everything you watch comes through in the modern 4K resolution standard.

But the LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV has some additional smarts to offer. There’ are a lot of streaming services and a lot of content out there, and like all of the best TVs, it makes finding all of your favorite movies, TV shows, and sports events more convenient. It comes with a Magic Remote that goes a long way toward finding what you’re looking for, but it also has webOS 23 software, which offers AI technology that puts all of your favorite content in one place alongside recommendations for new shows and movies you might like.

The 65-inch LG B3 Series OLED 4K TV typically coms in at the pretty high price point of $2,400. Today at Best Buy, however, you can grab it for just $1,300. This makes for a savings of $1,100, and you’ll get some free access to Apple TV+ and FuboTV with a purchase, as well as free shipping.

