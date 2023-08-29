 Skip to main content
The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is $299 off

If you think it’s finally time to upgrade your home theater setup by taking advantage of TV deals, you’re in luck because you can currently get the 65-inch LG C2 4K OLED TV with a $299 discount. Instead of $1,899, you’ll only have to pay $1,600 — it’s still not what you’d call affordable, but it’s going to be worth every single penny because of the cinematic experience that it will bring into your living room or bedroom. We’re not sure how long this lowered price will remain available though, so if you don’t want to miss out, you’ll need to proceed with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C2 4K OLED TV

The LG C2 4K OLED TV comes with a 65-inch display, so you’ll have to check our guide on what size TV to buy if it will fit where you’re planning to place it. If the answer is yes, then get ready for OLED technology that has solidified LG’s place among the best TV brands. With 4K Ultra HD resolution that’s powered by LG’s α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, as well as support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, you’ll be watching your favorite shows and movies as if you were in the theaters.

Shoppers are faced with the decision of buying an OLED or QLED TV. If you go for the LG C2 4K OLED TV, you’ll enjoy benefits such as perfect black levels, superior response time that results in crisper action scenes, wider viewing angles, lower power consumption, and better eye comfort due to lower blue light emissions.

There’s not a lot of TVs that will provide a bigger boost to your home theater setup than the 65-inch LG C2 4K OLED TV, so it’s a steal at its discounted price of $1,600 following a $299 discount from LG on its sticker price of $1,899. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as there’s a chance that stocks are already running low. If you think the 65-inch LG C2 4K OLED TV is the perfect addition to your living room or bedroom, then complete the purchase right now so that you can get it for cheaper than usual.

