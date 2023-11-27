 Skip to main content
This is the OLED TV deal I’d buy this Cyber Monday

Jennifer Allen
By
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.
LG

We’ve all been there. Our current TV is great but there we are, staring at the best Cyber Monday TV deals and seeing massive temptation right in front of us. The biggest temptation for me is the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV for $1,600 at Best Buy. It’s normally $2,100 but it’s reduced by $500 making it seriously tempting. A part of me is already thinking how you (or I) could buy it and add on a PlayStation 5 Cyber Monday deal but you know what? I’ve got an LG C1 and older PS5 so I should be happy with what I’ve got. If you have neither though, read on while I take you through why you’re going to love the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV why it’s one of the best Cyber Monday deals at the moment. I really wish I could buy it.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV

LG is one of the best TV brands around and its C3 range truly demonstrates why it’s so great at what it does. I own a LG C1 (a 48-inch model) and it’s fantastic. It makes all the latest games I play look fantastic and it’s awesome for watching 4K movies on. The LG C3 OLED TV is even better. In conjunction with all the OLED technology that enthusiasts have come to love right now, LG adds so much more than ‘just’ self-lit pixels that provide deeper blacks and more vibrant colors.

Unlike my C1, it has Brightness Booster technology so that you get improved brightness even in well-lit rooms ensuring luminous picture and high contrast. Most importantly, unlike me with the C1, you won’t have to think too hard about where to put the TV. It’ll look great, regardless. That goes perfectly with the TV’s art gallery mode which means it’ll display paintings or photos when you’re not watching.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

To add to that reputation as one of the best TVs, the LG C3 also has features like a dedicated Filmmaker mode and a game optimizer too. As with my C1, it means you don’t have to spend much if any time tweaking settings. Instead, the TV automatically figures out what you’re watching or doing before adjusting all the settings you need adjusting. Long gone are the days where you have to spend a while manually calibrating a TV to your liking, although you can always do that if you choose to. A small yet significant advantage to LG TVs is its Magic Remote. It’s kind of like a Wiimote so you can easily move the cursor around the menu system and find the setting you need. It’s so much simpler than a traditional remote and it’s faster too.

As you’d expect from one of the best OLED TVs, you also have Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support to provide a more cinematic experience. While I’d still recommend investing in one of the best soundbars, it isn’t essential here with LG speakers being reasonably good as a stopgap while you raise some additional funds. Of course, the $500 saving will help you massively towards buying a high-end soundbar. Unless, like me, you’re eyeing up those HDMI 2.1 ports, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support and thinking how this is a sweet excuse to add on another games console.

It’s a smart move to check out what size TV you should buy for your space but don’t aim too low. I bought the 48-inch C1 and have since realised I could have found the room for something bigger. That’s why I think the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV is the perfect TV for most people. It’ll look great in your living room and it’s easily wall-mounted making it an even better fit.

Right now, you can still buy the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV as part of the Best Buy Cyber Monday deals that continue throughout the day. It’s down to $1,600 from $2,100 so you’re saving a sizeable $500. I’m not counting on seeing this deal for much longer so don’t have any regrets — buy it.

