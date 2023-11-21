65-inch LG C3 OLED TV is $500 off for Black Friday

When picking a new TV, it’s not always about having a bigger screen but also a better panel and image reproduction. For example, OLED is a superior technology to standard LEDs and even to QLED, so if you’re looking to take your home theater to the next level, an OLED TV is a great option. Luckily, one of the TVs that made it on our list of best OLED TVs, the LG C3 Series, has a significant discount on it as part of the ongoing Black Friday deals happening this month. In fact, Best Buy knocks an impressive $500 off the 65-inch LG C3 Series, bringing it down to $1,600 from $2,100.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch C3 OLED 4K TV

The LG C3 Series is powered by LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen6, which is the newest version of their image processor and allows for things such as AI upscaling to 4k and AI Picture Pro. When it comes to upscaling, the quality of the output will depend a lot on the source material, but if you’re watching stuff that already comes in 4k, the AI Picture Pro will really help sell and make the colors pop. As you might expect, the C3 supports HDR10, but it also supports HLG, an HDR standard used by a few broadcasters, especially in sports, so if you’re a sports fan, this is definitely a big pro.

Another thing that helps quite a bit with the overall quality of watching stuff on the TV is the 120Hz base refresh rate, so whether it’s sports or action films, basically any intense stuff will look so much better. It’s also a great option if you’re gaming on the latest consoles or a high-end gaming PC that can really push the framerates at 4k resolutions. And if you don’t game or have content you want to upscale, you still have access to the WebOS 23 smart TV platform, which is admittedly a bit clunky but perfectly fine to access all your entertainment in one place.

So, if you’re looking for a TV that can deliver an incredibly high-quality image, then it’s worth grabbing this deal from Best Buy that knocks the C3 series down to just $1,600. If not, then there are a lot of other OLED TV Black Friday deals you can check out, or if you don’t care about OLED as much, then maybe check out these Best Buy Black Friday TV deals that are often quite robust.

