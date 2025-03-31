 Skip to main content
The LG C4 Series scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review, and today every size is on sale

LG C4 OLED
LG makes some of the best TVs you can buy in 2025, with some of these models being holdovers from 2024! Many of these legacy sets are still sold brand-new for ultra-low prices, including the fan favorite LG C4 Series. In fact, right now, when you purchase the LG C4 Series 4K OLED at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and a few other retailers, you can score substantial savings.

The smallest model, the 42-inch, is down to $900 from its usual $1,100, and the largest model, the 83-inch, is down to $3,300 from its usual $4,000. Every size in between is on sale as well!

We tested the LG C4 last year, and resident TV expert Caleb Denison said, “This LG OLED EVO C4 is so good, we think that everyone should have this TV.”

Why you should buy the LG C4 Series

Perfectly bridging the gap between LED-LCD and OLED picture tech, the LG C4 manages to achieve the strong SDR brightness levels you’d find on traditional 4K LED TVs. That’s on top of great reflection handling, a wide color gamut, and the kind of inky black levels that OLED TVs are known for. The 65-inch C4 has a decent viewing angle, too, but do keep in mind that some viewers have reported a slight green tint to the picture when sitting off-center.

LG’s picture processing and 4K upscaling do a great job at enhancing lower-res content, giving everything from DVDs to VHS playback a fresh coat of paint. And because the TV has a native 144Hz refresh rate, plus VRR and ALLM support, console and PC gamers will be treated to fast response times and low input lag. You’ll also be able to hook up a soundbar via HDMI eARC or the TV’s digital optical port.

For those looking to stream apps and cast content to the LG C4 Series, LG’s webOS 24 is the smart hub and UI for the job. Save up to $700 when you purchase the LG C4 Series 4K OLED today, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best OLED TV deals, best LG TV deals, and best TV deals for even more discounts on top LG TVs!

