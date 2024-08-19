The incredible LG C4 has a $700 price cut right now

If you’re looking for a premium upgrade for your home theater setup, we highly recommend going for the LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV. Its 65-inch model, originally priced at $2,700, is available from the OLED TV deals of Best Buy for $1,998 following a $702 discount. It’s still a pretty significant investment, but it’s a purchase that you won’t regret. You should be quick in completing your transaction for it though, as it may be back to its normal price as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV

The 65-inch LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV features OLED technology that uses organic light-emitting diodes, which generate all the light for the TV. When they’re turned off, they create perfect black levels that are impossible for other types of TVs, like QLED TVs. Other reasons why you’d want the 65-inch LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV over QLED TVs, as you can read about in our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison, include much faster response time for crisper images when watching action films, wider viewing angles so you can watch from anywhere in the room, low power consumption, and better eye comfort as QLED TVs show more intense blue light.

If you go for the 65-inch LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV, you’ll enjoy sharp details with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, a cinematic experience with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and picture upscaling with LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen 7. You’ll also never run out of shows and movies to watch through the streaming services that you can access through the webOS platform, which also offers free content through LG Channels.

There are thousands of TV deals online right now, but only a few can match the value of Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV. From its sticker price of $2,700 it’s down to $1,998 for savings of $702, but probably not for long. We’re not sure exactly when the bargain ends, so you’re going to want to push forward with your purchase of the 65-inch LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV as soon as you can. It would be a shame to miss out on this discount.