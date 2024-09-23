 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! The 65-inch LG C4 is over $1,000 off at Best Buy

By
LG C4 OLED
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

If you’re on the hunt for OLED TV deals, you’re definitely going to have to consider this offer from Best Buy: the 65-inch LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV for only $1,600, following an eye-catching discount of $1,100 on its original price of $2,700. That’s huge savings on an amazing TV that we reviewed with a rating of four out of five stars, but we’re not sure how much time you have before this bargain ends. If you want to secure one with this price, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV

The LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV is such an excellent TV that we think everyone should have one, and Best Buy’s discount will place it within reach for more families. As the runner-up in our rankings of the best OLED TVs, it’s going to exceed your expectations with its 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a theater-like experience in your living room, and the webOS platform that will give you access to all of the popular streaming services. You’re going to have to check if you have enough space for a 65-inch TV though, using our guide on what size TV to buy.

As an OLED TV, one of the biggest benefits of the LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV is its ability to create perfect black levels. Other advantages, according to our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison, include superior response time that gamers will love, wider viewing angles so you can watch from anywhere in the room, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

Related

In one of the most attractive TV deals you can shop today, Best Buy has slashed the price of the 65-inch LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV by $1,100. Instead of $2,700, you’ll only have to pay $1,600 for this well-reviewed OLED TV, but you need to act fast. That’s because there’s no telling when its price will return to normal, and it can happen as soon as tomorrow. If you want to get the 65-inch LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV for much cheaper than usual, you should push through with your transaction for it immediately.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
This Hisense laser projector creates an 80 to 120-inch screen for $500 off
Hisense PL1 X-Fusion Laser Projector used to create screen on wall

Imagine an 80-inch to 120-inch screen in your living room or entertainment room. But not just a large screen, one that's vibrant, bright, and features an ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. That's precisely what the Hisense PL1 X-Fusion Laster UST Projector offers. It's a 4K-ready laser projector, featuring 2,200 Lumens of brightness. It also supports Dolby Vision, and Atmos, and comes with Google TV smart streaming built-in. Best of all, it's an ultra-short throw projector so you don't have to set it up far away from the screen or wall. It needs about 12 to 15 inches of distance for a 110-inch screen size. Best Buy is offering the Hisense PL1 X-Fusion today for $2,000, which is $500 off the regular price of $2,500. Deadpool and Wolverine starts streaming on October 1. You'll be just in time if you grab it now.

 
Why would you want the Hisense PL1 X-Fusion laser projector?

Read more
Best Buy cut the price of this LG OLED TV from $1,500 to $750
The LG B4 Series OLED 4K TV on a white background.

As one of the best retailers for TV deals, it’s always worth checking out Best Buy. Right now, you can buy an LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV for 50% off. Usually priced at $1,500, it’s down to $750 for a limited time only. There are many Best Buy TV deals around but few as good as this one. For the price, you get a more affordable OLED TV than most while enjoying many of the best features that LG TVs have to offer. Here’s exactly what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV
LG is the brand to go for the best OLED TVs around. Due to the OLED technology involved, the TV panel of the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV is made up of self-lit pixels with over 8 million pixels all able to light up independently of each other. That means you get the most vibrant moments along with perfect blacks, even all within the same scene. There’s also 100% Color Volume and 100% Color Fidelity to further enhance how the LG 48-inch B4 OLED TV looks.

Read more
A 50-inch TV under $200? Don’t miss this Walmart deal
The TCL 50-inch 4K TV on a white background.

If you're looking for a new TV, these Walmart TV deals are generally worth paying attention to. Today, there’s a particularly cheap offer happening at the retailer. Right now, you can buy a TCL 50-inch 4K TV for $198 instead of $228. The $30 discount may not sound huge but given the low price this TV already was, it brings the TCL model below $200 which is always awesome to see. It’s one of the cheaper TV deals around at the moment this TV idea for a den, bedroom, or simply a living room on a budget. If all that sounds appealing to you, read on while we take you through what it offers.

Why you should buy the TCL 50-inch 4K TV
At this price, you won’t be scoring one of the best TVs but TCL is one of the best TV brands for value so that’s why you should pay attention to this model. As standard, of course, you get a 4K panel which is a great starting point but the TCL 50-inch 4K TV builds upon that.

Read more