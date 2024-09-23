Hurry! The 65-inch LG C4 is over $1,000 off at Best Buy

If you’re on the hunt for OLED TV deals, you’re definitely going to have to consider this offer from Best Buy: the 65-inch LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV for only $1,600, following an eye-catching discount of $1,100 on its original price of $2,700. That’s huge savings on an amazing TV that we reviewed with a rating of four out of five stars, but we’re not sure how much time you have before this bargain ends. If you want to secure one with this price, you’re going to have to complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV

The LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV is such an excellent TV that we think everyone should have one, and Best Buy’s discount will place it within reach for more families. As the runner-up in our rankings of the best OLED TVs, it’s going to exceed your expectations with its 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a theater-like experience in your living room, and the webOS platform that will give you access to all of the popular streaming services. You’re going to have to check if you have enough space for a 65-inch TV though, using our guide on what size TV to buy.

As an OLED TV, one of the biggest benefits of the LG C4 Series OLED 4K TV is its ability to create perfect black levels. Other advantages, according to our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison, include superior response time that gamers will love, wider viewing angles so you can watch from anywhere in the room, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

