The best TV you could buy in 2022 is $200 off at Best Buy

The 97-inch LG OLED EVO G2.
Today is a good one for upgrading your home theater, as the 65-inch LG OLED evo G2 Series TV is seeing a $200 discount at Best Buy. This TV was at the top of the list of the best TVs in 2022. This discount brings its price tag down from $2,200 to $2,000 and there’s some streaming freebies included. You’ll get three free months of AppleTV+ with a purchase of this TV, as well as one free month of FuboTV. Free shipping is also included, which is a nice throw-in for such a large item.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG OLED evo G2 Series 4K TV

There are a lot of different TV technologies to choose from out there. QLED and OLED technologies are leading the way right now, with OLED technology producing one of the best images you’ll find in a television by way of allowing each pixel in the screen to turn on and off independently. This creates perfect blacks, rich colors, and infinite contrast, all of which bring your content to life across more than eight million pixels. The LG evo G2 Series OLED TV combines this amazing picture quality with other tech like the a9 GEN5 AI Processor, which was engineered exclusively for LG OLED and automatically adjusts settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on what you’re watching.

The LG G2 Series OLED TV has all of the perks you can expect to find on a modern smart TV, including Google Assistant and Alexa voice control integration, and AI processors that upscale older content and recognize the kind of content you’re watching to present it with the perfect audio mix. This TV is a great one to break in with all of the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more, and gamers may even want to have a go at breaking it in with its NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and LG Game Optimizer technologies.

The 65-inch LG OLED evo G2 Series TV is currently $2,000 at Best Buy. That’s a $200 savings on the best TV of 2022, and free shipping is included with a purchase.

