This is the excuse you’ve been waiting for to buy a 75-inch 4K TV

Jennifer Allen
By

Best Buy has a reputation for providing us all with some of the best TV deals and that remains the case with this offer on a LG 75-inch UP7300 4K TV. Normally priced at $800, it’s down to $580 for a limited time only, so you save $220. If you’re keen to have the biggest screen possible and you’re not looking for a QLED or OLED TV, this is a great bet. Here’s a quick look at why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the LG 75-inch UP7300 4K TV

LG is one of the best TV brands around and that’s reflected in the quality of the LG 75-inch UP7300 4K TV. It has a range of fantastic and genuinely useful features. This includes LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K which means it upscales non-4K content, providing you with enhanced contrast, color and blacks at all times. There’s a dedicated Game Optimizer mode too which automatically adjusts the picture for the best quality possible, no matter what game you’re playing. Thanks to it being automatic, you don’t have to do a thing, so it’s great for those that prefer the hands-off approach.

Talking of hands-off, there’s also Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support so you can speak to your TV and instruct it on what to do rather than have to press numerous buttons to do things. Besides being able to control your TV, it can also control your smart home plus you can find out information such as the latest news or weather forecast, all with your voice. LG’s webOS 6 is a remind reminder of why LG makes some of the best TVs as it’s super simple to use. It supports all your favorite streaming apps along with giving you free access to more than 300 IP streaming channels. An easy-to-navigate channel guide makes it straightforward to find what you want to watch. You’ll also receive recommendations based on what you normally enjoy.

Normally priced at $800, the LG 75-inch UP7300 4K TV is currently down to $580 at Best Buy. A saving of $220, this is one you won’t want to miss out. You’ll love how huge the screen appears as well as how crisp the quality is.

