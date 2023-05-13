Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get this LG 75-inch TV for just $780

Best Buy’s three-day sale is offering a unique opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display for a relatively affordable price. The 75-inch LG UQ9000 Series 4K TV, originally sold for $900, is down to just $780 after a $120 discount, but like most TV deals, we’re not sure when this offer will end. You need to decide whether you’re pushing through with your purchase or not immediately because the bargain may be gone when you get back if you take too much time to think about it.

Why you should buy the 75-inch LG UQ9000 Series 4K TV

First things first — you need to go through our guide on what size TV to buy to check if a 75-inch display will fit in the space where you’re thinking about placing it. If it will, then go for the the LG UQ9000 Series 4K TV. The 4K Ultra HD resolution offered by the TV promises sharp details and lifelike colors when you’re watching movies or shows, and with LG’s a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, the quality of the TV’s picture and sound will further be enhanced with the help of AI.

The best TVs are all smart TVs that grant access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and that’s also the case with the 75-inch LG UQ9000 Series 4K TV and its webOS 22. The platform allows you to differentiate your viewing habits from other family members by letting you create separate accounts, which will result in personalized recommendations for everyone. Every purchase of the 4K TV also comes with three free months of Apple TV+, so you’ll never run out of things to watch.

You won’t always get the chance to enjoy savings when buying a large screen like the 75-inch LG UQ9000 Series 4K TV, so this offer from Best Buy’s three-day sale is one that you shouldn’t miss. Instead of $900, you can have the 4K TV delivered to your doorstep for $780, for savings of $120. It’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction right now though, because stocks of the 75-inch LG UQ9000 Series 4K TV are probably already dwindling.

