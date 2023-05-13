 Skip to main content
Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get this LG 75-inch TV for just $780

Best Buy’s three-day sale is offering a unique opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display for a relatively affordable price. The 75-inch LG UQ9000 Series 4K TV, originally sold for $900, is down to just $780 after a $120 discount, but like most TV deals, we’re not sure when this offer will end. You need to decide whether you’re pushing through with your purchase or not immediately because the bargain may be gone when you get back if you take too much time to think about it.

Why you should buy the 75-inch LG UQ9000 Series 4K TV

First things first — you need to go through our guide on what size TV to buy to check if a 75-inch display will fit in the space where you’re thinking about placing it. If it will, then go for the the LG UQ9000 Series 4K TV. The 4K Ultra HD resolution offered by the TV promises sharp details and lifelike colors when you’re watching movies or shows, and with LG’s a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, the quality of the TV’s picture and sound will further be enhanced with the help of AI.

The best TVs are all smart TVs that grant access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and that’s also the case with the 75-inch LG UQ9000 Series 4K TV and its webOS 22. The platform allows you to differentiate your viewing habits from other family members by letting you create separate accounts, which will result in personalized recommendations for everyone. Every purchase of the 4K TV also comes with three free months of Apple TV+, so you’ll never run out of things to watch.

You won’t always get the chance to enjoy savings when buying a large screen like the 75-inch LG UQ9000 Series 4K TV, so this offer from Best Buy’s three-day sale is one that you shouldn’t miss. Instead of $900, you can have the 4K TV delivered to your doorstep for $780, for savings of $120. It’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction right now though, because stocks of the 75-inch LG UQ9000 Series 4K TV are probably already dwindling.

This 32-inch Roku Smart TV is on sale for under $100, and selling fast
An onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV on a cabinet in a living room.

It’s not often you can find a quality TV for less than $100, but today you can grab an onn. 32-inch Roku HD TV for just $98. It’s a good size for smaller spaces and could even set well on a desk, but right now its number one selling point is this unbelievable price. The current $98 price tag is a discount of $46 from its regular price of $144. Free shipping is included, but purchase quickly, as already more than 1,000 have sold in the last 24 hours.

Why you should buy the onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV
One of the most attractive features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience it’s able to bring to your viewing experience. With all of the features of a Smart TV bundled into it, this onn. 32-inch TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. Because it’s a Roku TV, it presents your favorite content through your own customizable home screen. The TV’s smarts also include smart home readiness, as the onn. 32-inch Roku TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

One of Walmart’s hottest deals is a 55-inch QLED TV under $400
Vizio M-Series Quantum 6 Smart TV in living room with media on.

The TV pixel war is back on with this deal. OLED or QLED? It's ultimately up to you to decide, but Walmart is betting on a QLED taking your heart. You see, over at Walmart, the 55-inch version of Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV is on sale for $50 off. It's gone from $448 to $398 as part of this limited time rollback sale. We see great Walmart deals all the time, so what makes this one special? We'll explain it in below in greater detail, but for the moment, tap the button below and take a peek at the Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV yourself.

Why you should buy the Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV
Before we jump into the debate about QLED and OLED, let's take a moment to appreciate the features — both common and rare — that make the Vizio M6 QLED 4K TV pop. It's a 4K TV with UHD resolution and a relatively average 60Hz refresh rate. For sound, you'll get relatively seamless integration of Vizio soundbars or have the oddly rare (and super family-friendly) option to connection via Bluetooth with your best headphones. You'll have access to plenty of voice commands, either via the Vizio voice remote or your favorite voice assistant from Alexa, Apple Home, or Google Home. There's even a free TV option with over 250 channels and 6k+ on demand titles so you can start watching right away.

Walmart deal knocks over $300 off this 75-inch Samsung QLED TV
samsung 65 inch q60b qled 4k tv deal best buy may 2023 resized

When it comes to smart TV deals, or even the best Samsung TV deals, the cream of the crop is always either an OLED or QLED panel. Of course, they are similar, in terms of the technology used, however, there is a stark difference in picture quality. To better understand, you'll need a QLED vs. OLED guide. But before we delve too deep into the particulars there, now's a great time to mention that Walmart has a phenomenal 75-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV at an incredible discount -- it's over $300 off. Normally $1,400, it's yours today for just $1,098, and according to the tracker over 100 people currently have the TV in their shopping carts. You better hurry, if you're interested.

 
Why You Should Buy the 75-inch Samsung Q60B QLED 4K TV
QLED stands for the term Quantum Light-Emitting Diode, which essentially means it's an LED technology that displays brightness and color on the panel using tiny nanoparticles, called quantum dots. That's why it's also referred to as quantum-dot technology. QLED TVs, like Samsung's 75-inch Q60B, offer exceptional brightness, incredible sharpness, and longer lifespans. But the real question is, what does the TV included in this deal have to offer?

