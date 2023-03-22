This 77-inch LG OLED TV just got a massive $1,000 price cut

If you’re looking for a new TV for your home theater, Best Buy is stepping up with a monster discount on a monster 4K OLED TV. The price of the 77-inch LG A2 Series 4K Smart TV has been dropped an impressive $1,000 right now, bringing its price from $2,800 all the way down to just $1,800. This is a bit of a steal for a TV that competes with some of the best OLED TVs, and it even comes with free shipping. Three free months of Apple TV+ and a 30-day free trial of FuboTV are also included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the LG 77-inch A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

QLED and OLED TVs are the cream of the crop when it comes to modern television picture quality, with OLED TVs able create stunning images by way of self-lit pixels. With this LG 77-inch 4K Smart TV, OLED brings all of your favorite content to life with infinite contrast, perfect blacks, and over a billion colors that make everything you watch beautiful and lifelike. This TV seems made for almost anyone, as movie lovers will love the picture quality, sports lovers will love the immersive experience, and gamers will love the inclusion of a 120Hz refresh rate and LG Game Optimizer technology.

Because it’s a Smart TV, the LG 77-inch 4K OLED TV has all sorts of streaming services built-in, providing easy access to platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max and making the best new movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more a great way to introduce yourself to the TV. It also includes instant access to more than 300 LG channels, which include everything from comedy to movies to sports. Its AI processor is capable of upconverting older content into the modern clarity of 4K, making just about everything you watch as visually stunning as ever. You can even use your voice to control the TV with its built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

The LG 77-inch A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV would regularly set you back $2,800, but today at Best Buy you can grab it for just $1,800. This makes for an impressive savings of $1,000. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are three free months of Apple TV+ and a month of free FuboTV service.

