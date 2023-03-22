 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 77-inch LG OLED TV just got a massive $1,000 price cut

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re looking for a new TV for your home theater, Best Buy is stepping up with a monster discount on a monster 4K OLED TV. The price of the 77-inch LG A2 Series 4K Smart TV has been dropped an impressive $1,000 right now, bringing its price from $2,800 all the way down to just $1,800. This is a bit of a steal for a TV that competes with some of the best OLED TVs, and it even comes with free shipping. Three free months of Apple TV+ and a 30-day free trial of FuboTV are also included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the LG 77-inch A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

QLED and OLED TVs are the cream of the crop when it comes to modern television picture quality, with OLED TVs able create stunning images by way of self-lit pixels. With this LG 77-inch 4K Smart TV, OLED brings all of your favorite content to life with infinite contrast, perfect blacks, and over a billion colors that make everything you watch beautiful and lifelike. This TV seems made for almost anyone, as movie lovers will love the picture quality, sports lovers will love the immersive experience, and gamers will love the inclusion of a 120Hz refresh rate and LG Game Optimizer technology.

Because it’s a Smart TV, the LG 77-inch 4K OLED TV has all sorts of streaming services built-in, providing easy access to platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max and making the best new movies on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more a great way to introduce yourself to the TV. It also includes instant access to more than 300 LG channels, which include everything from comedy to movies to sports. Its AI processor is capable of upconverting older content into the modern clarity of 4K, making just about everything you watch as visually stunning as ever. You can even use your voice to control the TV with its built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay and HomeKit.

Related

The LG 77-inch A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV would regularly set you back $2,800, but today at Best Buy you can grab it for just $1,800. This makes for an impressive savings of $1,000. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are three free months of Apple TV+ and a month of free FuboTV service.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get this 55-inch 4K TV with Fire TV smart software for just $270
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

In a world where eggs cost nearly a dollar each, and gas regularly jumps over $4 per gallon, 4K TVs have gotten dramatically cheaper. If you haven't upgraded yet, there's basically nothing stopping you. For instance, you can grab a 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for only $270 after a $180 discount. This is a nice TV at a reasonable size that will cost you less than an anniversary dinner. Grab it before Best Buy stops the sale.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is equipped with a 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range, which provides a more impressive improvement to picture quality than just high resolution. You'll have to make sure that it's appropriate for your available space in the living room or bedroom by checking out our guide on what size TV to buy, but if it is, you'll be getting a bright and sharp display that also features DTS Studio Sound for an immersive cinematic experience.

Read more
Buy a new TV at Best Buy and stream sports for free
World Series on FuboTV.

If you're in the market for a new TV and want to ditch you cable box along with it, we have the TV deals for you. Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and others are great for on-demand content, but sometimes you just want to watch live TV. More and more people are leaving cable behind and picking up online live TV streaming services. Almost all TVs out there have smart technology built into them that let you stream from apps straight on your TV.

With select eligible products, when you buy a new TV through Best Buy, you'll enjoy up to 30 days free of FuboTV Pro access. Don't know what FuboTV is? No problem, we'll break it down. It's an excellent streaming service, not unlike Netflix or Hulu, except it provides access to a bevy of live cable-like channels. You can watch live sports, live shows, news broadcasts, and much much more. Since a month of FuboTV costs $70, you're saving exactly that much with this offer, not including any deals you get on a TV. Don't sleep on it, especially if you're already thinking about getting a new TV. Grab that deal below or keep reading to learn more about the offer and the eligible TV sets.

Read more
This LG 75-inch 4K TV is a steal at $580 at Best Buy — save $220
55 inch lg 4k tv deal um7300 walmart october sale

You deserve a massive TV. If you find some good TV deals, you don't even have to feel guilty about dropping a bunch of cash on one. Take this deal on the 75-inch LG 4K TV. Right now you can buy it for $580 after a $220 discount. We're not sure how long this deal will stick around, so grab it before it's gone.

Why you should buy the 75-inch LG 4K TV
This LG 4K TV, officially named the LG 75UP7300PUC 4K TV, features a 75-inch screen -- you'll have to check out guide on what size TV to buy if it will fit where you're planning to place it. If that's a yes, get ready to watch your favorite content with vivid colors and sharp details because of its 4K Ultra HD resolution, as the TV is powered by LG's Quad Core Processor 4K.

Read more