This 77-inch LG OLED TV just got a massive $800 price cut

Now might be the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, as LG has slashed the price of the 77-inch LG B2 OLED TV by $800 to bring it down to $2,500 from its original price of $3,300. It’s still a pretty significant investment, but once it’s in your living room or bedroom, you’ll quickly understand why this is one of today’s top TV deals.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG B2 OLED TV

Not all families have space for a 77-inch display in their home — you better check out our guide on what size TV to buy first — but for those that do, the LG B2 OLED TV will let you enjoy a cinematic experience at the comfort of your own couch. The TV will let you watch your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution as it’s powered by LG’s a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which is also used by its Dynamic Tone Mapping feature for more natural colors, deeper contrast, and more lifelike details. There’s also a Filmmaker Mode that makes enhancements with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, so that you can watch movies in the way that their directors intended.

All of the best TVs are smart TVs, and the LG B2 OLED TV follows suit with LG’s webOS22. The platform grants easy access to all of the popular streaming services, like Netflix and Disney+, and it makes personalized recommendations for each family member depending on their viewing history. You’ll also have access to LG Channels, which includes more than 300 channels of different genres that are absolutely free. Gamers will get uninterrupted gameplay with the TV’s support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium technologies, while LG Game Optimizer makes it easy to make gaming-focused adjustments.

The 77-inch LG B2 OLED TV is currently slightly more affordable from LG following an $800 discount that lowers its price from $3,300 to $2,500. This offer isn’t going to last long, so if you want to enjoy the savings and get this massive display delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible, you’ll want to add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

