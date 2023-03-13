 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 77-inch LG OLED TV just got a massive $800 price cut

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG B2 OLED 4K TV in a living room.

Now might be the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, as LG has slashed the price of the 77-inch LG B2 OLED TV by $800 to bring it down to $2,500 from its original price of $3,300. It’s still a pretty significant investment, but once it’s in your living room or bedroom, you’ll quickly understand why this is one of today’s top TV deals.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG B2 OLED TV

Not all families have space for a 77-inch display in their home — you better check out our guide on what size TV to buy first — but for those that do, the LG B2 OLED TV will let you enjoy a cinematic experience at the comfort of your own couch. The TV will let you watch your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution as it’s powered by LG’s a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which is also used by its Dynamic Tone Mapping feature for more natural colors, deeper contrast, and more lifelike details. There’s also a Filmmaker Mode that makes enhancements with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, so that you can watch movies in the way that their directors intended.

All of the best TVs are smart TVs, and the LG B2 OLED TV follows suit with LG’s webOS22. The platform grants easy access to all of the popular streaming services, like Netflix and Disney+, and it makes personalized recommendations for each family member depending on their viewing history. You’ll also have access to LG Channels, which includes more than 300 channels of different genres that are absolutely free. Gamers will get uninterrupted gameplay with the TV’s support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium technologies, while LG Game Optimizer makes it easy to make gaming-focused adjustments.

Related

The 77-inch LG B2 OLED TV is currently slightly more affordable from LG following an $800 discount that lowers its price from $3,300 to $2,500. This offer isn’t going to last long, so if you want to enjoy the savings and get this massive display delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible, you’ll want to add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Get this 55-inch 4K TV with Fire TV smart software for just $270
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
March 9, 2023
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

4K TVs with a smart TV operating system for watching streaming content have become cheaper over recent years, and with the discounts from TV deals, even more families are able to afford them. Here's a great example -- the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV at $180 off from Best Buy, so you'll only have to pay $270 instead of its sticker price of $450. If you're on a budget, this 4K TV may be the perfect choice for you, but you need to complete the purchase as soon as possible because we're not sure when its price will go back to normal.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is equipped with a 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range, which provides a more impressive improvement to picture quality than just high resolution. You'll have to make sure that it's appropriate for your available space in the living room or bedroom by checking out our guide on what size TV to buy, but if it is, you'll be getting a bright and sharp display that also features DTS Studio Sound for an immersive cinematic experience.

Read more
Forget LG and Sony: Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off
John Alexander
By John Alexander
March 9, 2023
2022 Samsung OLED TV S95B seen on a media unit.

We see OLED TV deals every day, but we don't often see four digit discounts. Right now you can grab the 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED TV for $2,000 after a $1,000 discount. It's a crazy good discount on our of our favorite TVs, so don't let it pass you by.

Why you should buy the Samsung S95B OLED
The first thing to work through with the Samsung S95B OLED is what it truly means to be an "OLED" TV. Let's start by comparing OLED vs QLED, the top two display techs you'll see in typical TVs. Between the two, OLED TVs — like the Samsung S95B OLED — reign supreme due to their great viewing angles, deep blacks, and power-saving tech. In fact, the Samsung S95B OLED is a bit beyond a standard OLED and is something we like to call a QD-OLED, which provides enriched brightness on top of the deep darks. It even has improved color accuracy. You'll basically only see this tech in the Samsung S95B OLED and Sony A95K, so if you want in on it, this is the deal for you.

Read more
Perfect for March Madness, this Samsung 75-inch 8K TV is $1,700 off
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 9, 2023
Samsung 2022 QN800B 8K Neo QLED TV.

It's almost time for March Madness, and TV manufacturers know. They'll do anything they can to get you to spring for a new display before the tournament starts, including cutting prices by insane amounts. Samsung has taken this to heart, and released some crazy TV deals and QLED TV deals. Right now you can grab the 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV for $3,000. Not cheap, but a massive discount of $1,700 off the usual price tag. Grab it before the tournament starts or the discount ends.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV
The Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV is a force to be reckoned with. 8K TV is clearly the future and while March Madness isn't broadcast in 8K, this TV is able to upscale all sources to an 8K-like picture. That way, March Madness looks fantastic and you're all set for the future too. As one of the best TV brands, Samsung knows how to get the best out of any technology, particularly QLED.

Read more