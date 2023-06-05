It may not be a cheap deal by any means but if you’ve been considering buying a high-end and large OLED TV, you might like one of the TV deals that Best Buy has right now. Today, you can buy the LG 77-inch B2 OLED TV for $2,300 instead of $2,500. That means you save $200 which might not quite be 10% off but is still a good discount on such a pricey TV. You’ve probably already done all your research but if you still need a little more explanation about this TV, read on while we take you through it.

Why you should buy the LG 77-inch B2 OLED TV

You can’t go wrong with an LG TV. It’s one of the best TV brands around these days and it truly knows how to make the most of OLED technology. A big selling point here is its huge 77-inch display but it’s packed with self-lit OLED pixels so you get infinite contrast, perfect blacks, and over a billion colors that add depth and make whatever you’re watching look spectacular.

Other features to rival the best TVs include 100% color fidelity so that everything on screen matches what was originally shot. There’s also AI Picture Pro 4K which automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling, while AI Tone Mapping gives you lifelike images every time you watch something. The TV’s a7 Gen 5 AI processor 4K does a great job of upscaling content if it’s not 4K while it also helps with dynamic tone mapping to detect what you’re seeing and apply an optimal tone curve for more natural colors.

A dedicated Filmmaker Mode means you get to see a movie just how the director wanted you to with Dolby Vision IQ for visuals and Dolby Atmos for sound. There’s also a dedicated game mode with Nvidia G-Sync support, FreeSync Premium, a Game Optimizer, and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Streaming is also a breeze with access to every app imaginable and LG webOS being very easy to use. The Magic Remote is quick and simple to figure out too, proving to be so much better to manipulate than a regular remote. Alternatively, you can always use voice commands.

Usually priced at $2,500, the LG 77-inch B2 OLED TV is down to $2,300 at Best Buy, thereby saving you $200. While this isn’t exactly an impulse buy kind of price, it’s still a good discount on a very good TV. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your TV setup to something huge and OLED-flavored, this is a good time to buy. You won’t regret it.

