 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It still isn’t cheap, but this 77-inch LG OLED TV is $200 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
The LG B2 OLED 4K TV in a living room.

It may not be a cheap deal by any means but if you’ve been considering buying a high-end and large OLED TV, you might like one of the TV deals that Best Buy has right now. Today, you can buy the LG 77-inch B2 OLED TV for $2,300 instead of $2,500. That means you save $200 which might not quite be 10% off but is still a good discount on such a pricey TV. You’ve probably already done all your research but if you still need a little more explanation about this TV, read on while we take you through it.

Why you should buy the LG 77-inch B2 OLED TV

You can’t go wrong with an LG TV. It’s one of the best TV brands around these days and it truly knows how to make the most of OLED technology. A big selling point here is its huge 77-inch display but it’s packed with self-lit OLED pixels so you get infinite contrast, perfect blacks, and over a billion colors that add depth and make whatever you’re watching look spectacular.

Other features to rival the best TVs include 100% color fidelity so that everything on screen matches what was originally shot. There’s also AI Picture Pro 4K which automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling, while AI Tone Mapping gives you lifelike images every time you watch something. The TV’s a7 Gen 5 AI processor 4K does a great job of upscaling content if it’s not 4K while it also helps with dynamic tone mapping to detect what you’re seeing and apply an optimal tone curve for more natural colors.

Related

A dedicated Filmmaker Mode means you get to see a movie just how the director wanted you to with Dolby Vision IQ for visuals and Dolby Atmos for sound. There’s also a dedicated game mode with Nvidia G-Sync support, FreeSync Premium, a Game Optimizer, and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Streaming is also a breeze with access to every app imaginable and LG webOS being very easy to use. The Magic Remote is quick and simple to figure out too, proving to be so much better to manipulate than a regular remote. Alternatively, you can always use voice commands.

Usually priced at $2,500, the LG 77-inch B2 OLED TV is down to $2,300 at Best Buy, thereby saving you $200. While this isn’t exactly an impulse buy kind of price, it’s still a good discount on a very good TV. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your TV setup to something huge and OLED-flavored, this is a good time to buy. You won’t regret it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
This is your chance to get a 75-inch 4K TV for less than $500
The onn. 75” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV is a living room with orange walls.

Walmart is often the best place for excellent TV deals and that's certainly the case right now. If you've always wanted a huge TV but can't afford to spend much, you're going to love being able to buy an Onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV for $498 instead of $578. Well level with you -- it was already a pretty sweet deal but with an extra $80 off the price, it's even more tempting.

Sure, in an ideal world, you might want a better known brand TV but if your budget is tight and your longing for a big-screen experience is high, this is the perfect compromise. Being able to buy a 75-inch 4K TV for under $500 is pretty rare to see, so we can't see this deal sticking around forever. If you're keen to upgrade your living room screen for far less than you ever would have thought possible, you need this deal. Hit the buy button below or take a look at what else we have to say about it.

Read more
Don’t miss your chance to get a 50-inch TV for $200 today
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.

The graph of the standard TV size and the standard TV price is shaped like an X. As TVs get cheaper and cheaper, we all want to get bigger and bigger ones in our home theaters. A 50-inch TV is pretty much the smallest size you could want in your living room. That means they're very, very affordable. For instance, Onn.'s 50-inch 4K TV is normally only $238, even without TV deals.

Luckily, you can grab it even cheaper at Walmart, where they offer it for just $198. That's a $40 discount and brings this reasonably great and large TV in the sub-$200 range, and it even comes with a great smart TV platform, Roku, so you don't have to spend extra money on a streaming stick for a better experience. While there certainly are a couple of compromises regarding features to keep the price so low, they aren't deal-breaking, and it's well worth picking up if you don't mind a straightforward TV experience.

Read more
Last day to get a $1,100 discount on the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

It's your last day to avail one of the best OLED TV deals we've seen in a while. The 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is over $1,400 off, bringing the price from $2,500 all the way down to $1,395. The catch is that this is a refurbished model on Woot! Many people don't appreciate what a refurbished TV can get them. Trust Woot! when they say this LG C2 has been completely restored to a like-new state. Grab this one before it's completely gone.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG evo C2 Series OLED TV
There are a lot of different TV technologies to choose from out there, with QLED and OLED regarded as the cream of the crop. OLED technology is able to produce one of the best images you’ll find in a television by allowing each pixel in the screen to turn on and off independently. This creates perfect blacks, rich colors, and infinite contrast, all of which bring your content to life across more than eight million pixels. The LG evo C2 combines this amazing picture quality with other tech like the a9 AI Processor, which was engineered exclusively for LG OLED and automatically adjusts settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on what you’re watching.

Read more