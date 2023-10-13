 Skip to main content
This massive LG C3 OLED TV is $800 off for a limited time

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.
LG

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive screen but you just haven’t found the perfect offer yet from retailers’ TV deals, you may want to take a look at this — the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV, originally priced at $3,500, is on sale from LG with an $800 discount that pulls its price down to $2,700. It’s still not cheap, but the investment will be worth it. The savings will only be available for a limited time though, so you shouldn’t take too long to think about this — proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

You’re absolutely correct to think that the 77-inch screen is not the only reason for buying the LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV — though of course, that’s a pretty good one. The 4K Ultra HD resolution is a must for enjoying today’s content as it enables sharp details and lifelike colors, and its support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos creates a cinematic experience within the comfort of your own living room. You’ll also never run out of things to watch because of LG’s webOS platform, which will give you access to all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Further elevating your viewing experience is the OLED technology in the LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV. It’s LG’s calling card as one of the best TV brands, and when comparing OLED and QLED, the advantages of OLED TVs include amazing black levels, extremely fast response times, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and better eye comfort.

Even with LG’s $800 discount, the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV will still cost a pretty penny — $2,700, down from $3,500. This is the type of purchase that you’ll never regret though, as watching your favorite shows and movies on such a gigantic display is a dream come true for most families. You’re going to have to be quick with completing the transaction though, as we’re not sure how much time is left before this offer for the 77-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV expires.

