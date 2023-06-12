 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This massive 86-inch LG QNED 4K TV is $400 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
An LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV sits on an entertainment stand in a living room.

Best Buy is always a good place for great TV deals and that goes for anyone keen to buy a huge TV for less. At the moment, you can buy the LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV for $1,600 saving you $400 off the regular price of $2,000. If you’re immediately left wondering what QNED means, don’t worry. Read on and we’ll explain everything you need to know about the technology, as well as why you might wish to buy the TV.

Why you should buy the LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV

QNED generally refers to Quantum Nano Emitting Diodes. In theory, it delivers many of the benefits of OLED and QLED in one display, with the use of nanorod LEDs as a self-emissive light source. However, LG’s use of the technology doesn’t involve nanorods and reports suggest it’s taken the Q from quantum dots and N from its NanoCell LCD display technology. Marketing term? Kind of but that doesn’t mean you should overlook it.

What we do know is that if you compare QLED vs OLED, the two technologies are great while also offering their own set of pros and cons. The LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV is essentially LG’s response to QLED technology working very similarly thanks to its use of mini LED technology while adding another layer called NanoCells. Throw in features you’d see on LG’s OLED range and it all begins to make a bit more sense. Its set of specs certainly suggests that. LG explains its use of Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology provides you with richer and more accurate colors. It also utilizes local dimming to improve contrast and reduce the halo effect. There’s also a plethora of features we see on other LG TVs, reminding us why the firm is one of the best TV brands around.

Related

That includes AI Picture Pro 4K so the image’s contrast and resolution is automatically enhanced with AI 4K upscaling and AI Tone Mapping. There’s also Dynamic Tone Mapping thanks to the a7 Gen 5 AI processor detecting what you’re seeing and applying the optimal tone curve. You also have a dedicated Filmmaker Mode at your disposal while there’s an LG Game Optimizer mode for gaming plus two HDMI 2.1 ports. It all comes together well to match some of the best TVs.

The LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV is usually priced at $2,000 but right now, you can buy it for $1,600 from Best Buy. If you’re looking to buy a huge TV and you don’t mind stepping away from typical OLED TVs, this is a good choice with some great QLED-esque features. Buy it now before you miss out on the $400 price cut.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Usually $2,500, the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is over $1,000 off
An African landscape on the LG C2 OLED.

LG and Samsung are widely considered the two best TV manufacturers. They both have fantastic luxury TVs, and they specialize in OLED and QLED. Luxury TVs usually come with luxury prices, but today the LG C2 OLED TV has a fantastic discount. Woot has dropped the price from $2,500 down to $1,395. Grab it before this fantastic deal is over.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV
The first thing you might notice when receiving the LG C2 OLED TV is how incredibly light it is, just 37 pounds or so with the stand, which seems too low for something as powerful as the C2. Luckily, the OLED panel is sublime, with the ability to reproduce deep blacks, and the Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor does a great job at pumping out brightness while still maintaining detail. That's interesting given OLED's propensity to do better with Contrast, while QLED does deep blacks better, and while we have a deeper breakdown of QLED vs. OLED technology, suffice to say that OLED has a lot of advantages, from being easier on the eyes, having better viewing angles, and generally lower response times and input lag.

Read more
This 300-inch Epson 4K Projector with HDR 10 is $500 off today
The Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector at a side angle on a white background.

If you've been waiting to save big on projector deals, you're going to love this offer at Best Buy. Today, you can buy the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector for $2,500, saving $500 off the regular price of $3,000. A huge 25% off the usual price, this might still not be cheap exactly but anyone seeking out a great 4K projector will know this is worth it. If you're interested, keep reading while we tell you more.

Why you should buy the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector
Rivaling the best projectors around, the Epson Home Cinema 5050UB 4K HDR Projector has plenty of great features. It has 3LCD, three-chip technology so it can deliver three times brighter colors and reliable performance so you get quality images every time. HDR technology helps expand the contrast and color range of the pixels on your projector leading to a brighter and more colorful and natural image.

Read more
Sonos Beam soundbar just got an unprecedented price cut
Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar.

One of the best soundbar deals at the moment is on the Sonos Beam at Best Buy. The latest model is currently reduced from $499 to $350 so you save nearly $150 off the regular price. A high-end soundbar in this price range, Sonos is always a popular brand for anyone seeking great audio so it's likely this deal won't stick around for long. Let's take a quick look at why it's worth your time and money.

Why you should buy the Sonos Beam
There's a lot to like about the Sonos Beam. Crucially, it promises easy setup while also delivering immersive and room-filling sound. It offers advanced audio processing so you get balanced sound from wall to wall at any volume level. That includes even at low volumes. Switch to the Night Sound mode in the app and you get even better quality with the intensity of loud effects lowered and the quieter sounds enhanced. There's also a Speech Enhancement mode for guaranteeing crystal clear dialogue with Oscar-winning sound engineers having helped fine-tune the soundbar to provide such quality.

Read more