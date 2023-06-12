This massive 86-inch LG QNED 4K TV is $400 off right now

Best Buy is always a good place for great TV deals and that goes for anyone keen to buy a huge TV for less. At the moment, you can buy the LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV for $1,600 saving you $400 off the regular price of $2,000. If you’re immediately left wondering what QNED means, don’t worry. Read on and we’ll explain everything you need to know about the technology, as well as why you might wish to buy the TV.

Why you should buy the LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV

QNED generally refers to Quantum Nano Emitting Diodes. In theory, it delivers many of the benefits of OLED and QLED in one display, with the use of nanorod LEDs as a self-emissive light source. However, LG’s use of the technology doesn’t involve nanorods and reports suggest it’s taken the Q from quantum dots and N from its NanoCell LCD display technology. Marketing term? Kind of but that doesn’t mean you should overlook it.

What we do know is that if you compare QLED vs OLED, the two technologies are great while also offering their own set of pros and cons. The LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV is essentially LG’s response to QLED technology working very similarly thanks to its use of mini LED technology while adding another layer called NanoCells. Throw in features you’d see on LG’s OLED range and it all begins to make a bit more sense. Its set of specs certainly suggests that. LG explains its use of Quantum Dot NanoCell color technology provides you with richer and more accurate colors. It also utilizes local dimming to improve contrast and reduce the halo effect. There’s also a plethora of features we see on other LG TVs, reminding us why the firm is one of the best TV brands around.

That includes AI Picture Pro 4K so the image’s contrast and resolution is automatically enhanced with AI 4K upscaling and AI Tone Mapping. There’s also Dynamic Tone Mapping thanks to the a7 Gen 5 AI processor detecting what you’re seeing and applying the optimal tone curve. You also have a dedicated Filmmaker Mode at your disposal while there’s an LG Game Optimizer mode for gaming plus two HDMI 2.1 ports. It all comes together well to match some of the best TVs.

The LG 86-inch 80 Series QNED 4K TV is usually priced at $2,000 but right now, you can buy it for $1,600 from Best Buy. If you’re looking to buy a huge TV and you don’t mind stepping away from typical OLED TVs, this is a good choice with some great QLED-esque features. Buy it now before you miss out on the $400 price cut.

