Save $300 when you buy the 86-inch LG QNED80 today

You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get your hands on a huge TV with great picture quality. These days, it’s not even out of the ordinary to find an 85-inch set or larger for less than $1,500! That leads us to this incredible offer: 

For a limited time, when you purchase the LG 86-inch QNED80 4K QLED through LG, Best Buy, or B&H Photo-Video, you’ll only wind up spending $1,000 plus applicable sales tax. That’s a $300 markdown from the TV’s usual $1,300 price!

Why you should buy the LG QNED80 Series

LG’s NanoCell technology, combined with quantum dots, is a match made in heaven. Not only is the QNED80 able to support a wide range of colors, but the TV delivers exceptionally vivid hues, too. If you’re planning on placing this TV in a room with a lot of ambient lighting, you shouldn’t have to worry about glare and reflections. And thanks to the QNED80’s wide viewing angle, every seat in your theater space is a good seat! 

While the TV only has a native 60Hz refresh rate, LG’s Game Optimizer mode provides fairly quick response times for console and PC gaming. The onboard a5 AI Processor Gen 7 also does a great job at analyzing and optimizing picture quality in real time, ensuring you’ll always get the best picture, regardless of the content you’re watching. 

The QNED80 has three HDMI 2.0 ports and runs LG’s webOS 24 for all things web-connected, including apps, screen mirroring, AirPlay 2, and Chromecast. 

We’re always on the lookout for the best TVs under $1,000, and this 86-inch LG model is definitely a set we’d recommend. 

Save $300 on the LG 86-inch QNED80 4K QLED when you buy right now, and be sure to take a look at our lists of the best LG TV deals, best 85-inch TV deals, and best QLED TV deals for even more discounts on top 4K sets!

