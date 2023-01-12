LG has been forced to recall four models of 86-inch TVs because the included support legs (aka “stands”) have become unstable in a number of incidents, leading to tip-overs. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported in any of the 12 reported cases, however, these TVs weigh around 100 pounds — enough to create “entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children and others,” according to a recall alert from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
The affected TVs were sold at Walmart, Best Buy, Costco in-store and online, as well as on Amazon.com, from March 2022 through September 2022. They were sold for between $1,100 and $1,900. The majority of the affected TVs (about 52,000) were sold in the U.S., but some were also sold in Mexico (2,900) and Canada (1,800).
At the moment, owners of the affected TVs are being advised to immediately remove the attached legs and place the TV in a safe location away from children. However, if you’ve wall-mounted your TV, there’s no need to take any action at the moment.
Here’s how to check if your LG TV is among the affected models:
- The four models are the 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA
- The included serial numbers begin with 202RM, 203RM, 204RM, 205RM, 206RM, 207RM, or 208RM
- You can find the serial number on a label on the bottom-right of the back of the TV, along with the model number
- If it’s too hard to see behind the TV, you can also check the serial number on screen by pressing the mute button, three times rapidly, on the original LG remote control provided with their TV
Digital Trends has reached out to LG to find out if it has any comment on the recall, and what, if anything, it’s advising its customers do as a next step once they’ve made sure the TV is no longer a hazard. We’ll update this post once we hear back.
In the meantime, the CPSC is advising that you contact LG Electronics for instructions on how to inspect the unit and to obtain replacement screws and stand parts, including help from a technician for a free repair.
