There comes a time each year when the stars align and an absolutely stellar television can be bought at an unbelievable price and then, poof, it’s gone. The moment is fleeting, and the moment is now.

The LG C2 OLED TV is, somehow, still available, and if you buy the 65-inch model now, you’ll save $1,000 over its original price. The LG C2 OLED was one of my top TV picks in 2022, and my very top pick as the premium TV I thought most folks should buy. It was also my top pick for the best gaming TVs.

It is exceedingly rare that prior-year TV models are still available this far into summer, which also happens to be when Amazon runs its huge Prime Day sale — a bandwagon upon which other retailers, like Best Buy, like to hop with their own “Black Friday in July” sale. Since the LG C2 OLED is a 2022 TV, it was already well discounted, but it’s at its best price ever as part of the sales this week, and I’m pretty confident that stock is going to run out before the sale ends.

I’m not one to issue “grab one before it’s gone” warnings, but I do believe this is one of those moments where, if you don’t act fast, this stellar deal is likely to disappear.

The LG C2 OLED has perfect black levels, incredible contrast, remarkable color accuracy, smooth motion resolutions, some of the best HDR performance you’ll ever see, and outstanding upscaling to make low-resolution content look almost as good as the 4K HDR content you can stream off Netflix, Disney +, Max, and other apps, all of which are built right in, by the way.

The LG C2 OLED is what I like to call a no-brainer TV. It’s just so good, I know it is going to make most folks extremely happy. It’s only real downside is its relatively high price at launch, but as I just said, it’s been marked down to “shut-up-and-take-my-money” levels.

So, grab one before it’s gone. You can thank me later.

