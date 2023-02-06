One of our favorite 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off right now

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the best TV deals available today is also on one of the best TVs you can buy. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV for $1,700 saving you $400 off the usual price of $2,100. A substantial saving, this is a fantastic TV for gamers, sports fans, and those that simply love the finer things in life. It’s the latest technology so we can’t say how long it’ll stick around at this price. Read on to learn more or hit the buy button below to get straight to the good stuff.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV

OLED TV deals are growing in popularity but it’s still fantastic to see such a high-end example heavily discounted. The LG C2 OLED TV is an exceptional TV. Thanks to using OLED technology, each pixel on the screen illuminates individually from others so you can enjoy perfect-looking blacks on screen at the same time as more vibrant imagery elsewhere on the picture.

LG is one of the best TV brands you can buy from today so it adds to that great technology with its own flourishes. It uses LG’s a9 Gen5 AI processor 4K to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound quality at all times. It also has LG’s Brightness Booster so you get a brighter picture than any of the other best OLED TVs. AI Picture Pro 4K technology also helps automatically enhance contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling while AI Tone Mapping provides lifelike images.

Besides additional features like 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume, there’s also a dedicated Filmmaker Mode along with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos to ensure you get a home cinema style experience like no other. Gamers will also love the LG Game Optimizer mode, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and features like variable refresh rate. Rounding off things nicely, even the Magic Remote is great to use working kind of like a Wii remote with gesture controls as well as easy-to-use buttons. It all comes together to be one of the best TVs you can buy at the moment.

Normally priced at $2,100, the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV is down to $1,700 for a limited time only at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $400, this is a great time to upgrade your living space to a superior TV that will last you a long time to come.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations