The new LG C3 OLED TV is coming soon and it’s fairly obvious that it’s going to be one of the best TVs around when it launches. After all, previous models from LG have been consistently exceptional. Pre-orders have begun on the latest and soon to be greatest range of TVs and that makes now the perfect time to get a great deal. The deal in question that looks so appealing is being able to save $500 when you pre-order the LG C3 and the SC9S soundbar together. Depending on the TV you choose, you could pay only $2,400 for the latest LG C3 55-inch OLED TV along with the SC9s. Effectively, whatever you go for, you’re getting the high-end soundbar for 50% off as it normally costs $1,000. You even get free wall-mounting included with the deal. With the LG C3 expected to be very special, let’s take a quick look at what it will be like.

Why you should buy the LG C3 and SC9S soundbar

We’re incredibly confident that the LG C3 will be a force to be reckoned with. LG is one of the best TV brands around thanks to its great use of OLED technology. If you’re not already experienced in the way of OLED pixels, they’re so much better than the average 4K TV screen. That’s because every pixel you see on the screen is able to light up independently of each other so you get a much better visual experience. On the same screen, you can see the deepest of blacks alongside bright, vibrant moments depending on what you’re watching. Over the years, LG has developed some of the best OLED TVs around with the C1 and C2 range both highly recommended. It makes sense that the C3 will be even better than before.

The TV is set to build upon the success of older models. It’ll offer 100% color volume with rich and accurate colors no matter how dark or bright the scene gets. Alongside that, gamers will appreciate the 0.1ms response rate as well as Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium and variable refresh rate support so the picture always looks silky smooth.

With LG’s a9 processor, AI can detect what you’re watching and automatically sharpen or upscale the picture as needed with HDR Expression Enhancer adding to the rich detail on the screen. The TV also offers Dolby Atmos sound and AI sound but you won’t need that because you’ll have the LG SC9S soundbar that’s sure to rival some of the best soundbars around. It offers IMAX Enhanced sound, triple up-firing height channels with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Upgraded AI room calibration means there’s optimal sound with the soundbar able to detect your room’s environment and adjust accordingly. It has a bracket designed so the soundbar can be placed in the perfect position for LG C Series owners, so not only does it sound great, but it looks it too.

Sure to be a match made in heaven, the new LG C3 OLED TV is available to pre-order now with a saving of $500 when you add the SC9S soundbar to your purchase. For the LG C3 55-inch model, that means you pay $2,400 for the combo with the 65-inch model costing $3,000, the 77-inch model costing $4,100 or the huge 83-inch version costing $5,800. Whatever your plans, this home cinema setup is sure to thrill you. Preorder it now and you get free wall mounting alongside the sweet soundbar discount. Preorders start shipping from March 20.

