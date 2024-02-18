Amazon just knocked $503 off this 140-inch LG 4K projector

One of the best ways to enjoy a theatrical experience in your living room is investing in projector deals, especially if you’re willing to spend on the more premium models. The good news is there are huge discounts waiting for you, such as $503 off on the LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K projector that slashes its price from $1,500 to $997 on Amazon. It’s still pretty expensive, but once the projector is up and running with your home theater setup, you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth every single penny. You need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this 34% discount.

Why you should buy the LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K projector

The LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K projector is capable of projecting 4K Ultra HD video at sizes of up to 140 inches, so it will feel like you’re in the theaters when you’re watching your favorite movies and TV shows. The projector also supports HDR10 for optimized picture quality, and TruMotion technology that makes movements on the screen look extremely smooth.

You can place the LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K projector on a permanent spot, or you can mount it in your ceiling. You won’t have to worry if it’s out of reach because it comes with the LG Magic Remote, which you can use to control the projector, adjust its screen size, and activate Remote Focus to zoom in on certain areas. The 4K projector works with LG’s AI ThinQ smart home platform for compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, and it can connect to your input source through Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, or screen mirroring through Miracast.

If you want to transform your living room into a personal cinema, the LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K projector will be able to do that for you. It’s currently on sale at 34% off from Amazon, which has slashed its price to $997 from $1,500 originally. This will be a significant investment even with the discount, but it’s something that you won’t regret. Buy the LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K projector right now to get it with $503 in savings, as there’s a chance that its price goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

