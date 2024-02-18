 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon just knocked $503 off this 140-inch LG 4K projector

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K projector on a white background.
LG

One of the best ways to enjoy a theatrical experience in your living room is investing in projector deals, especially if you’re willing to spend on the more premium models. The good news is there are huge discounts waiting for you, such as $503 off on the LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K projector that slashes its price from $1,500 to $997 on Amazon. It’s still pretty expensive, but once the projector is up and running with your home theater setup, you’ll quickly understand why it’s worth every single penny. You need to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this 34% discount.

Why you should buy the LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K projector

The LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K projector is capable of projecting 4K Ultra HD video at sizes of up to 140 inches, so it will feel like you’re in the theaters when you’re watching your favorite movies and TV shows. The projector also supports HDR10 for optimized picture quality, and TruMotion technology that makes movements on the screen look extremely smooth.

You can place the LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K projector on a permanent spot, or you can mount it in your ceiling. You won’t have to worry if it’s out of reach because it comes with the LG Magic Remote, which you can use to control the projector, adjust its screen size, and activate Remote Focus to zoom in on certain areas. The 4K projector works with LG’s AI ThinQ smart home platform for compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, and it can connect to your input source through Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, or screen mirroring through Miracast.

Related

If you want to transform your living room into a personal cinema, the LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K projector will be able to do that for you. It’s currently on sale at 34% off from Amazon, which has slashed its price to $997 from $1,500 originally. This will be a significant investment even with the discount, but it’s something that you won’t regret. Buy the LG CineBeam HU70LAB 4K projector right now to get it with $503 in savings, as there’s a chance that its price goes back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
LG’s stunning rival to Samsung’s 55-inch Frame TV is $300 off today
LG Objet Posé OLED TV.

One of the more tempting TV deals around for anyone who wants a supremely stylish TV that also looks amazing, LG has $300 off its distinctive LG Objet Collection Pose OLED TV. Usually priced at $2,000, the 55-inch model is down to $1,700 for a limited time when you buy direct from LG with the $300 discount making it instantly more tempting. If you’re in the market for a new TV and want something a little different, you’re going to love this. Take a look below at what we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV
With LG being one of the best TV brands around, especially when it comes to OLED TVs, you can’t go wrong when buying the LG 55-inch Objet Collection Pose OLED TV. Self-lit pixels mean that you get the deepest blacks and the most vibrant colors possible, all within one scene with everything you’re looking at truly popping on screen.

Read more
Amazon just knocked a massive 45% off this 75-inch ULED 4K TV
The Hisense U6K

One of the best TV deals right now comes from Amazon. Today, you can buy the Hisense 75-inch U6HF ULED 4K TV for $630 meaning you save a huge $520 off the usual price of $1,150. Working out as 45% off the regular price, this is a very good deal that’s perfectly timed if you’re looking for a last-minute TV for the Super Bowl. Want to know more about it before you buy? Read on while we take you through everything else you might wish to know about it.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch U6HF ULED 4K TV
Already appealing due to its great size, the Hisense 75-inch U6HF ULED 4K TV is more than just your regular large 4K TV. It’s also packed with key features such as QLED technology so its layer of quantum dots provides you with purer and richer colors that mean a more accurate picture as you watch. Creating over a billion color combinations, it’s perfect for a vibrant experience watching movies or playing games, just like the best QLED TVs.

Read more
This 86-inch LG 4K TV just got a pretty handsome price cut
LG UN7000 Series 5-Inch 4K Smart TV

Being able to buy an 86-inch 4K TV for just $800 is a reality right now thanks to Best Buy reducing the price on the 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV. Usually priced at $1,250, it's currently enjoying a $450 price cut making it an incredible deal for anyone who wants a huge TV for less. While it might not rival the best TVs, it does share some of the same functionality thanks to LG being one of the best TV brands.

Buying an 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV for only $800 also easily makes this one of the best TV deals around and it's perfectly timed for anyone looking to buy a huge TV in time for the Super Bowl. If it sounds like the right TV to you, hit the button below. If you need a little more information and guidance, keep reading while we take you through everything the TV has to offer.

Read more