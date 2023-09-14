 Skip to main content
This LG Smart projector just had its price slashed under $500

The LG CineBeam PF510Q Full HD 1080p smart projector on a cabinet next to a light.
LG

One of the best projector deals at the moment comes courtesy of Best Buy’s discount on the LG CineBeam PF510Q Full HD 1080p smart projector. Usually priced at $600, it’s down to $497 thanks to the sweet price cut by Best Buy. It’s a great portable projector for many different occasions. If you’re keen to learn more about it, keep reading while we take you through what you need to know.

Why you should buy the LG CineBeam PF510Q Full HD 1080p smart projector

The LG CineBeam series of projectors feature frequently in our look at the best portable projectors, so the LG CineBeam PF510Q Full HD 1080p smart projector is instantly promising. It’s designed to offer versatility without missing out on good quality. It’s simple to carry around in one hand so you can quickly transform small spaces at home or elsewhere into a home theater.

While it might be small, it’s pretty competent. It’s able to offer a range of sizes from 30-inches right up to a huge 120-inches. That means whether you’re looking to present something to a small group or you want a cinematic style experience, you can do either with the LG CineBeam PF510Q Full HD 1080p smart projector. It has a simple IR remote with an even simpler UI so you can easily control what you’re doing. Running webOS like many LG TVs means that it’s easy to figure out, while you have access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Apple TV+, and YouTube.

Auto vertical keystone means that the projector automatically adjusts the alignment so that tilts and distortion are eliminated, simply leading to a very crisp visual experience. There’s also Bluetooth Audio Dual Out so you can pair Bluetooth speakers for better sound.

Other useful options include Apple AirPlay, Apple Home support, and screensharing functionality. It all comes together to make the LG CineBeam PF510Q Full HD 1080p smart projector a tempting proposition for anyone seeking one of the best projectors.

Ordinarily priced at $600, the LG CineBeam PF510Q Full HD 1080p smart projector is currently down to $497 when you buy from Best Buy today. It’s a great price for a highly portable projector. Check it out before the deal ends soon.

