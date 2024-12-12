 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

LG exits Blu-ray player production, but that doesn’t mean discs are dead

By

As reported by FlatpanelsHD.com, it looks like LG is pulling out of the Blu-ray player market. Searching LG’s website will bring up individual pages for Blu-ray players, such as the UBK80 and BP350, but every selection is listed as “Discontinued.” In addition, the Blu-ray/DVD player landing page now gets redirected to the 4K TV landing page.

Look, I’m not hear to deny that Blu-rays and DVDs have been on the decline for years. Best Buy’s decision to stop offering the physical discs, both in-store and online, at the beginning of the year was a strong indication of that fact. Other retailers didn’t follow suit, though, which says more about Best Buy’s disc strategy than the overall market. It’s still exceedingly easy to find and purchase Blu-ray discs through the world’s largest retailer, Amazon. As evidenced by Blu-ray.com, most movies still get released on UHD 4K Blu-ray. Even if BD player sales have slowed, there continues to be new and re-released content available.

Recommended Videos

When content new and old is readily available through different streaming services, many ask the question as to why anyone would want to own a Blu-ray disc anyway. Basically it comes down to streaming bandwidth. No matter what, the video being streamed to your TV is compressed. It can lead to artifacts such as color banding or a diminished dynamic range. It’s also not possible to get lossless spatial audio (be it Dolby Atmos or DTS) from a stream. Some services are better than others (with Apple TV+ offering the best bitrate of the pack), but all of them pale in comparison to Blu-ray. There are lossless streaming options from Kaleidescape and Sony Pictures Core, but they have either a high cost of entry (the former) or at limited to a specific company’s products (the latter). The vast majority of us only have lossy streaming at our fingertips.

Some online reaction has linked the news of LG stopping BD player production with the impending demise of Blu-ray itself, citing it as the end of an era. But when it comes down to it, LG wasn’t producing the most popular or highest-end players out there, so if the company is doing anything, it’s cutting losses on products it wasn’t actively developing anyway. The last LG BD player update came in 2018, and while the same can be said for Sony and Panasonic, both of those companies have been at the top of best Blu-ray player lists for years.

Magnetar UDP900 Disc Player
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Plus, both Sony and Panasonic are still offering high-quality players. At $1,000, the Panasonic DP-UB9000P1K has been one of the best players out there since Oppo left the universal disc player market in 2018, causing the beloved Oppo UDP-203 and UDP-205 to rocket in price on the used market. Used by reviewers and enthusiasts alike (yours truly included), the beloved Oppo UDP-203‘s prices skyrocketed leaving the more-than-capable Panasonic to fill the void.

More recently, Magnetar entered the North American market, offering, as Caleb Denison put it, the “unnecessary and universally awesome” UDP900. It’s certainly not for everyone, but alongside the Sony and Panasonic players, the Magnetar offers evidence that interest in watching movies at their highest quality at home is still a viable option. While we might have lost another handful of players, Blu-ray still lives to fight another day.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Higgins
John Higgins
Senior Editor, A/V
John Higgins is the Senior Editor of A/V at Digital Trends, leading the team in coverage of all manner of audio and video.
It’s TCL time! Save $150 when you order the TCL 65-inch S4 Series
The TCL S4 television as seen in a handout photo.

Now that Black Friday and Cyber Monday have retired for another year, we’re back to looking for the best TV deals at some of our favorite retailers. We didn’t have to look long either before stumbling across this great offer. For a limited time, when you purchase the TCL 65-inch S4 Series 4K LED at Walmart, you’ll only pay $230. At full price, this model sells for $378. We’ve reviewed several TCL TVs here at Digital Trends, and resident TV expert Caleb Denison is often a fan of the brand’s budget-friendly pricing and (usually) excellent picture quality.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch S4 Series
The 65-inch S4 Series is a 4K LED running the Roku TV OS. The S4 Series delivers a bright and colorful picture that holds up well in brightly lit rooms, and thanks to top-notch HDR support, colors become all the more vivid when watching HDR movies and shows or playing HDR games. And while the TV only has a 60Hz refresh rate, TCL’s Auto Game Mode and ALLM support ensure you’ll get the best frame-to-frame performance for your favorite console and PC games.

Read more
Shop Audien Hearing for the 12 Days of Christmas Sale
Audien Hearing ATOM OTC hearing aids

Have a little difficulty hearing in crowded spaces? Did you know you can get your hands on OTC hearing aids -- over-the-counter hearing aids? You don't need a prescription and they're not inordinately expensive, making better hearing more affordable and accessible for everyone. Just to show you I'm not crazy, Audien's most affordable pair -- the ATOM 2 -- is only $189 at full price. In comparison, the ATOM PRO 2 is just $100 more, $289 at full price. However, during the 12 Days of Christmas sale, you can sign up with your email to Audien's newsletter and get up to $200 off.
Save Now
 
Why shop Audien's 12 Days of Christmas Sale on OTC hearing aids?
Look, I'm not going to beat around the bush. What makes this sale so awesome is that you can save big, after sharing your email address with Audien, of course. You can get high-quality OTC earbuds for cheap, whether for yourself or someone else. They do make a really great gift for someone who has trouble hearing.

Give the gift of hearing this holiday season. It has a nice ring to it, doesn't it? Don't forget, that Audien did appear in our guide covering the best over-the-counter hearing aids.

Read more
LG has hired will.i.am to relaunch its Xboom-branded audio products
Will.i.am wearing a new xboom by will.i.am earbuds.

LG has chosen will.i.am as its new "Experiential Architect," and the Black Eyed Peas frontman's first project will be to launch a rebranded set of Xboom products at CES 2025. The new lineup will include wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers, and they'll sport a new name: "xboom by will.i.am."

LG says the partnership "aims to transform xboom into a culture-forward brand with an urban aesthetic, providing an all-new audio experience."

Read more