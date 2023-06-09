The best TV of 2022 is heavily discounted right now

Go direct to LG and you can get one of the best TV deals around right now. Even better, it’s on the best TV of 2022. Yup, the TV we rated the best out there in 2022 — the LG G2 OLED evo Gallery Edition TV is down to a fantastic price. You can buy the 55-inch model for $1,500 saving you $700 off the regular price of $2,200 with $1,200 off the 65-inch model, $800 off the 77-inch model and $1,500 off the 83-inch model. Whatever your size intentions, read on while we lay out the price cuts and explain why you really need the LG G2 in your life.

Why you should buy the LG G2 OLED Evo Gallery Edition TV

Previously topping our look at the best TVs, the LG G2 has only slipped down a little because of the existence of the newer LG G3. As one of the best TV brands around, you can’t go wrong with either model from LG. In fact, you might be wondering what the difference between the two are other than the price.

In terms of design, there’s hardly anything in it. The G3 has an anti-reflective coating so reflections are less pronounced but that’s not a huge difference. The bigger change is how the G3 has new Micro Lens Array (MLA) technology so it can hit better peak brightness figures. The G2 also has an older processor so it misses out on improved upscaling and better HDR optimization but that’s still not to say that it isn’t a great TV.

Basically, it’s a comparison of two stunning greats. The LG G2 offers an incredibly bright OLED image with its A9 processor working well with LG’s Brightness Booster Max to provide you with a truly advanced level of performance. It’s able to automatically adjust the picture and sound to ensure you get the best every time. Over 8 million self-lit pixels offer supremely deep blacks and crisp contrasts. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro also helps being able to analyze 5,000 blocks across the screen to showcase every detail.

Sure, the LG G3 might somehow add to all that and make things look even better, but the LG G2 remains a fantastic TV and is available at a far more accessible price too.

Right now, you can buy the LG G2 OLED TV from $1,500 saving you $700 off the regular price. Even the 83-inch model is enjoying a hefty discount with the TV available for $5,000 down from $6,500. In an ideal world, you might want the LG G3 for the ultimate experience but think of this one as ever so slightly below that while being a touch more affordable. The deal is available when you buy direct from LG and is likely to end soon.

