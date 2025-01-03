LG’s funky new projector/lamp/Bluetooth speaker launches ahead of CES 2025

Getting out ahead of the madness of CES 2025, LG has hit the ground running today by announcing two new lifestyle projectors — the first an odd, but stylish-looking HD projector that’s also a standing lamp and a Bluetooth speaker in one, and the other a new 4K ultra short throw (UST) number that the company says is its smallest ever.

LG is calling its 3-in-1 PF600U projector a “lifestyle companion for everyday spaces” that the company hopes will “transport living spaces with its multifunctionality,” an LG press release says.

One of the biggest pain points that customers face with projectors, especially standard-throw models that need space and are often situated somewhere in the middle of your living room, is that that they can be unsightly and get in the way when not in use. The LG PF600U looks to ease that pain by marrying a projector with the design of a stylish floor-standing lamp that can be easily moved around. It also has the added functionality of a Bluetooth speaker for playing music when you’re not watching movies.

“Inspired by a floor lamp, the stand-pole design ensures intuitive usability and effortless integration into any space,” the release says, and LG has also seen fit to outfit the PF600U with some decent projector specs, including Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution and 300 ANSI lumens of brightness from its LED light source. The projector runs on LG’s webOS, from which you can run all your streaming apps and services, or connect your own streaming device through the projector’s single HDMI port.

Its pretty light and compact, too, at just over 16 pounds, and features a 110-degree tilting head for adjusting the picture, as well as automatic screen adjustment to help you set it up easily as you move it into the best position.

As an LED lamp, the PF600U offers nine colors and five brightness levels, and its stereo speakers with passive radiators are said to offer “rich and immersive sound.”

LG also announced its newest lifestyle UST projector, the CineBeam S (model PU615U). The super-small (4.3 inches by 6.3 inches by 6.3 inches, and 5.5 pounds), rectangular tower-shaped projector is the smallest LG has ever made, the company says. And while its 500 ANSI lumens of brightness may seem low compared to many USTs on the market, it’s likely more than sufficient for its 40- inch to 100-inch image size, which it can throw from mere inches from your screen or wall.

The CineBeam S boasts 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution from its RGB laser light source, as well as an impressive 154% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. Like the PF600U, the CineBeam S runs LG’s webOS, but goes a bit further with the auto screen adjustment specs by adding wall color adjustment and screen scaling/shifting to adapt to all kinds of room and wall configurations. And while it doesn’t do double duty as a Bluetooth speaker, the CineBeam S has built-in stereo speakers and also supports Dolby Atmos sound for immersive movie viewing.

“With the PF600U’s 3-in-1 versatility and the CineBeam S’s compact, ultra-short throw design, LG is setting a new standard for lifestyle projectors that cater to diverse spaces and user demands,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT Business Unit, LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “LG is dedicated to delivering versatile projectors that adapt to different moods and lifestyles while seamlessly integrating into various environments, elevating the everyday experiences of modern users.”

There were no details on pricing or availability for either the PF600U or the ConeBeam S in the press release, but keep an eye on our CES 2025 coverage in the hopes that LG spills the beans during the show.