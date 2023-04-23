Modest TV deals can still be exciting as demonstrated by the offer at LG on the LG Objet Collection Posé. A stylish TV like no other, it’s enjoying $99 off its regular price. That means instead of costing $1,799, it’s currently $1,700. So, that’s not a huge discount on a pricey TV but if you’ve been waiting to buy it, this small price cut still adds up. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great or you can get straight to hitting that buy button.

Why you should buy the LG Objet Collection Posé

The best TVs are increasingly like works of art rather than merely displays that steal a lot of focus in your home. That’s certainly what we’ve learned from Samsung’s The Frame range but LG is getting in on the act with the LG Objet Collection Posé. Who can blame it? Already one of the best TV brands around, the LG Objet Collection Posé has all the greatest and plenty of style too. It’s a TV that is designed to look stunning from every angle with it able to fit on an easel-style stand or placed on your wall too.

It’s round around the edges with soft and smooth lines creating a neutral look you don’t normally see on TVs. Refreshingly, even its back can be practical as you can use it to store books, magazines, postcards and many other things. There’s also a cable and accessory organizer so you can store all the cables and even the remote safely out of the way.

As a TV, it works great too with an OLED panel ensuring that color quality is exceptional and making it one of the best OLED TVs around. It transforms into a piece of art any time you’re not watching, so it blends in well. The LG a9 Gen5 AI processor automatically adjusts your settings to improve picture and sound quality regardless of what you’re watching. It’s a 48-inch TV so it’s a little smaller than you might think but the quality more than backs up for it. Features like 100% color fidelity and volume, along with perfect blacks, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, plus a dedicated Filmmaker Mode all provide a tremendous viewing experience. It also has a Game Optimizer mode if you’re an avid gamer.

Effortlessly stylish, the LG Objet Collection Posé is normally priced at $1,799. Right now, you can buy it direct from LG for $1,700 so you save $99 off the regular price. It’s a modest discount but the first true discount we’ve seen on this TV. If you’ve been waiting for this kind of style to enter your home, this could be your chance.

