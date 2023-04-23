 Skip to main content
LG’s answer to Samsung’s Frame TV just got its first proper discount

Jennifer Allen
By
LG Objet Posé OLED TV.
LG

Modest TV deals can still be exciting as demonstrated by the offer at LG on the LG Objet Collection Posé. A stylish TV like no other, it’s enjoying $99 off its regular price. That means instead of costing $1,799, it’s currently $1,700. So, that’s not a huge discount on a pricey TV but if you’ve been waiting to buy it, this small price cut still adds up. Let’s take a look at why it’s so great or you can get straight to hitting that buy button.

Why you should buy the LG Objet Collection Posé

LG Objet Posé OLED TV back side.
LG

The best TVs are increasingly like works of art rather than merely displays that steal a lot of focus in your home. That’s certainly what we’ve learned from Samsung’s The Frame range but LG is getting in on the act with the LG Objet Collection Posé. Who can blame it? Already one of the best TV brands around, the LG Objet Collection Posé has all the greatest and plenty of style too. It’s a TV that is designed to look stunning from every angle with it able to fit on an easel-style stand or placed on your wall too.

It’s round around the edges with soft and smooth lines creating a neutral look you don’t normally see on TVs. Refreshingly, even its back can be practical as you can use it to store books, magazines, postcards and many other things. There’s also a cable and accessory organizer so you can store all the cables and even the remote safely out of the way.

Related

As a TV, it works great too with an OLED panel ensuring that color quality is exceptional and making it one of the best OLED TVs around. It transforms into a piece of art any time you’re not watching, so it blends in well. The LG a9 Gen5 AI processor automatically adjusts your settings to improve picture and sound quality regardless of what you’re watching. It’s a 48-inch TV so it’s a little smaller than you might think but the quality more than backs up for it. Features like 100% color fidelity and volume, along with perfect blacks, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, plus a dedicated Filmmaker Mode all provide a tremendous viewing experience. It also has a Game Optimizer mode if you’re an avid gamer.

Effortlessly stylish, the LG Objet Collection Posé is normally priced at $1,799. Right now, you can buy it direct from LG for $1,700 so you save $99 off the regular price. It’s a modest discount but the first true discount we’ve seen on this TV. If you’ve been waiting for this kind of style to enter your home, this could be your chance.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage for Digital Trends but also has a keen interest in Bluetooth speakers, smart home technology, wearables, and all things gaming.

As well as writing for Digital Trends, she regularly contributes at TechRadar, Lifewire, Mashable, and numerous others. She's also featured on the BBC. In her spare time, she watches many movies, plays many games, and enjoys the outdoors.

Insane deal knocks $90 off the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones
A woman wearing the Bose QuietComfort 45 around her neck.

Some of the best headphone deals come courtesy of Woot right now. Today, you can buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $240 which is a huge $90 off what you would expect to pay at . These are designated as unopened headphones so they're effectively returns that have never been used. That won't make any difference to your time with them though and is certainly a good way of saving $90.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45
The Bose QuietComfort 45 are consistently some of the best headphones around. In particular, we love them because they offer exceptional noise-canceling qualities. That makes them the perfect headphones for anyone that travels frequently or simply likes to lose themselves to their music or podcasts. High-quality ANC is accompanied by an excellent transparency mode so you can allow environmental sounds in as needed. At all times, you get to enjoy super crisp audio with an adjustable EQ that means you can set the bass, mids, and treble levels just how you like them.

Read more
This popular 75-inch LG 4K TV is $120 off at Best Buy
hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720

Take a quick look through the best TV deals that are currently live and you won't find an LG anywhere near the price we're going to share -- go ahead we'll wait. That's because Best Buy is offering an excellent deal on the 75-inch LG UQ9000 4K TV, saving would-be customers $120. Normally $900, and already a great price, the set is discounted to $780 right now, but that's not even the best part. If you order online you'll get free next-day delivery, so you can have your brand-new TV shipped, super fast, and ready to watch within a day. It's a great deal and a great shipping arrangement, so what are you waiting for?

Why You Should Buy the 75-inch LG UQ9000 4K TV
As mentioned in our 4K TV buying guide, while 8K TVs are available and have finally come down to a decent price, there's virtually no reason to own one currently. The sweet spot really is 4K, and LG's UQ9000 is a solid place to jump in. Thanks to the built-in a5 Gen5 AI processor, LG's panel will upscale low-res picture and sound streams to a higher resolution, enhancing your experience.

Read more
Best Buy’s deal of the day is $500 off a 65-inch Sony OLED TV
Sony A90J OLED TV

Best Buy has one of the best TV deals around with $500 off the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV. Usually priced at $2,700, it's down to $2,200 for a limited time only. While it's still an expensive TV, it's also one of the best around so being able to save $500 is sure to make it even more tempting to anyone who's been considering buying a new TV. If you're keen to learn more, read on while we take you through what the TV offers.

Why you should buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV
Sony is one of the best TV brands you can buy from and is a consistent leader in the TV world. With the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A90J OLED TV, you're getting truly great quality. It's Sony's best-ever OLED TV. Besides all the benefits of self-lit pixels that come with OLED, it also has XR OLED Contrast Pro so you get truly immersive depth and realism with the ultimate blacks and Sony's brightest-ever OLED picture. Additionally, there's XR Triluminos Pro Color so you can enjoy billions of accurate colors as well as truly impressive picture quality that is lifelike and natural to look at.

Read more