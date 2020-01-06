LG did most of its announcing before CES 2020 even kicked off, revealing eight new 8K TVs — branded the first ‘real’ 8K TVs to hit the market — and a roll-down OLED 4K TV. But that’s not to say it didn’t save something for the trade show: LG introduced the art-inspired GX Gallery Series 4K TV (think: Samsung’s Frame TV) and a never-seen-before 48-inch OLED 4K TV.

Seeing as we covered the 8K TVs and roll-down OLED 4K TV when LG first announced them ahead of CES 2020 last week, we won’t run through them again. (If you missed them, you can find links to them scattered throughout this article.) Instead, we’ll focus on the hardware we didn’t know was in the works, starting with the familiar-looking GX Gallery Series 4K TVs.

Drawing (pun intended) inspiration from Samsung’s Frame TV, the GX Gallery Series was designed to look like — and double as — an art frame. The result is a frame that measures in at no more than 0.79 inches thick. A regular bracket would increase this measurement to upwards of an inch, so LG came up with a special wall mount that hangs flush on the wall like a canvas.

The rest is rather straightforward in the sense that the GX Gallery Series is a standard OLED 4K TV wrapped up in a traditional-looking art frame. It’s available in three sizes — 55, 65, and 77 inches — and comes with all the usual bells and whistles one would expect, such as smart software for one-click access to all the leading streaming services and multi-format HDR.

Like the rest of LG’s 2020 OLED 4K TVs and 8K TVs, it is also armed with Dolby Vision IQ and the UHD Alliance’s Filmmaker Mode. As if that wasn’t enough, it comes bundled with a dedicated Apple TV application that lets users tap into Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, and the iTunes Store — something that will be rolled out to older 2018 and 2019 models in the future.

But LG isn’t done there. Continuing the trend of new features for its 2020 OLED line-up, the GX Gallery Series (again, like the rest of the televisions it showcased both ahead of and during CES 2020, including its ‘real’ 8K TVs) ships with support for Nvidia G-Sync right out of the box for a flawless PC gaming experience and the HDR Gaming Interest Group’s HGiG Mode.

Finally, the manufacturer’s latest OLED TVs come with Eye Comfort Display certification from TUV Rheinland — which verifies they have a built-in blue light filter, are flicker-free, and have a fantastic viewing angle — and are decked out with its new Alpha 9 CPU for improved imaging processing and upscaling (transforming Full HD material into 4K Ultra HD and 8K Ultra HD).

Plus, there’s a nifty new Sports Alerts mode that users can call upon to keep track of their favorite teams, across various sports — soccer, football, baseball, etc. — even if they aren’t watching the game. When there is a development in a game, an alert will appear in the corner of the screen keeping them up to date on the score, fouls, and other critical information. Killer.

The other interesting announcement LG made at CES 2020 was a 48-inch OLED 4K TV. This isn’t a new model, but rather a new size in the existing CX Series. It revealed that it has refreshed the BX and CX Series as well, but it didn’t dive too deep into the changes, so we assume they are now armed with all the new (aforementioned) OLED features, like Dolby Vision IQ.

LG is still yet to detail pricing and availability of all the hardware it took the wraps off at CES 2020.

Follow our live blog for more CES news and announcements.

Editors' Recommendations