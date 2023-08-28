 Skip to main content
This LG soundbar with subwoofer just had its price slashed to $380

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG S75QR 5.1.2 Channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer on a white background.
LG

If you want better audio from your home theater setup, the easiest way to get that improvement is to check out soundbar deals. There are a lot of options to choose from, but for a nice balance of performance and price, it’s highly recommended that you go for Best Buy’s offer for the LG S75QR soundbar. From its sticker price of $600, the 5.1.2-channel soundbar is down to a more affordable $380, for savings of $220. It’s not going to stay this cheap for long though, so if you’re interested, you’ll have to push through with the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the LG S75QR soundbar

The best TVs may be packed with all of the latest features, but they’re still lacking in the sound department. Soundbars are a popular solution to this problem because they offer a small footprint, they’re affordable, and they’re easy to set up, according to our roundup of the best soundbars. The LG S75QR soundbar checks all these boxes, while also providing more conveniences over other options in the market. It’s a 5.1.2-channel soundbar, and our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains those numbers. The “5” refers to five channels — the traditional left and right channels, a center channel to improve voice clarity, and two more channels for rear or surround sound speakers — and the “1” means that it comes with a subwoofer — in this case, a wireless subwoofer. The “2” means that the soundbar has two dedicated drivers that fire upwards at the ceiling to enable Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The LG S75QR soundbar supports HDMI eARC, which allows you to use just one cable to link the soundbar to your TV. It can also function like a Bluetooth speaker, using the technology to connect to your smartphone or tablet.

Watching your favorite shows and movies will be a much more enjoyable experience if your audio comes from the LG S75QR soundbar, which is on sale from Best Buy for $380. The $220 in savings on its original price of $600 isn’t going to remain available for a long time — in fact, you may miss this chance if you delay your purchase to tomorrow. If you think the LG S75QR soundbar is the perfect addition to your home theater setup, you need to buy it today if you want to get it with a discount.

Aaron Mamiit
