LG’s new soundbars and speakers fit into nearly every budget

In March, LG announced new SK series soundbars to complement its TVs as well as PK series portable speakers, but these were somewhat overlooked since they were announced at the same time as the company’s Google Assistant-powered LG ThinQ smart speaker. Now LG announced pricing and availability for the new products, and there is nothing standing in the way of them getting the attention they deserve.

Both the new speakers and soundbars benefit from LG’s partnership with British audio company Meridian Audio. Using Meridian’s Bass and Space technology as well as its Height Elevation tech, the soundbars and speakers should provide some of the best sounding audio we have seen from the company’s products yet. In the case of the soundbars, LG is also making use of Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound for an even more immersive experience.

“LG has long been an innovator in the audio industry, and the addition of Meridian Audio technology in 2018 soundbars and portable speakers reflects LG’s commitment to leading the industry in acoustic performance,” LG Electronics USA head of product marketing Tim Alessi said in a statement. “LG’s next generation of audio products is the perfect solution for the in-home and on-the-go listening experience.”

There are six models in the new series of soundbars, with the flagship being the SK10Y, which is made to match 65-inch TVs and features Chromecast and Google Assistant compatibility, though you need an LG ThinQ speaker or other Google Assistant device in order to use the latter. The SK10Y retails for $1,100, while the next step down, the SK9, will sell for $900. The other models are considerably cheaper, with the SK8 priced at $500, the SK6 at $380, the SK5 at $280, and the SK1 at $100.

As we mentioned when the speakers were announced, the PK series features built-in mood lighting to bring a little color into your life along with the sound. Each model features AptX HD for enhanced sound quality and IPX5 compliance meaning these are safe from splashes. There are three models: The $250 PK7, the $150 PK5, and the $100 PK3.

The SK series soundbars are available to purchase now at major retailers including B&H and Abt Electronics, while the PK series speakers aren’t available yet, but are available for pre-order via Amazon. For a look at the competition, see our lists of the best soundbars and the best Bluetooth speakers.