LG, the maker of some of the best soundbars on the market, has unveiled three brand-new models ahead of the upcoming Consumer Electronics Conference in Las Vegas (scheduled for January 7-11, 2019).

All three new models will offer listeners significant upgrades to the built-in audio coming out of their television set, in terms of both audio quality and overall usability. That’s because all three come with Google Assistant built in, which means you’ll be able to adjust volume, play music, and even ask for things like a weather forecast without the use of a single, pesky remote. It might seem like a small upgrade, but it’s a fairly significant leap in terms of ease of use, and one that will likely appeal to many less tech-savvy customers.

All three of LG’s new soundbars will also feature support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-based surround sound, allowing them to create a truly immersive 3D soundscape. To do this, all they require is the purchase of LG’s rear-surround speaker kit, which will transform them into a full surround sound solution. Such modularity is really cool, and means that buyers can upgrade their system down the line, should they not want to drop all that dough at once when they buy the soundbar itself.

Speaking of the sound, LG is quick to tout its ongoing relationship with high-end audio outfit Meridian Audio, which has been aiding in the tuning of many of the company’s recent devices. Meridian’s “Upmix” technology also allows the soundbars to take stereo audio and transform it into surround sound, and is what provides the devices’ ability to tackle Atmos and DTS:X.

Called the SL10YG, SL9YG, and SL8YG, all three new models will be on display at the upcoming CES conference, where we’ll be sure to get a better look at their similarities and differences. So far, they all appear to offer similar sleek and stylish designs, with the SL9YG even offering a built-in gyroscope so that it can be mounted vertically below a TV on the wall — a perfect option for those who want the slimmest-possible wall-mounted form factor.

There is no word on pricing or formal release date for any of the three models, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted. For now, just get ready to see some awesome new soundbars from LG in the near future.