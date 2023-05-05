While most TV deals promise immersive audio, your home theater setup will be better if you invest in a soundbar. The best options don’t come cheap, but you’re in luck because the LG SP8YA soundbar is currently available from Best Buy with a $479 discount that more than halves its original price of $800. It’s yours for only $321, which is very cheap for a powerful soundbar that’s accompanied by a subwoofer. You need to complete the purchase now though, because there’s a chance that this offer will no longer be around tomorrow.

Why you should buy the LG SP8YA soundbar and subwoofer bundle

LG is one of the best TV brands and known for its OLED displays, but it also has an expertise in audio as shown in the LG SP8YA soundbar, which is a 3.1.2-channel soundbar. Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains that the “3” means it has three channels — left, right, and center — and the “1” means it comes with a subwoofer. The “2,” meanwhile, means the soundbar supports Dolby Atmos with two dedicated drivers to create the surround sound effect that you’ve probably experienced in the cinema.

LG partnered with Meridian for the LG SP8YA soundbar to get it to deliver a wide soundstage with high-quality audio, and it utilizes HDMI eARC technology to be able to connect the soundbar to your TV using just one cable. Not only does this simplify the setup, but it also eliminates the clutter that’s caused by multiple wires at the back of your TV. The soundbar is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, and it also works with Google’s Chromecast and Apple’s AirPlay 2 for more ways to use it.

The LG SP8YA soundbar is a welcome addition to any living room, as it will maximize the audio output of your TV. The soundbar and subwoofer bundle is an even more tempting purchase because instead of $800, you’ll only have to pay $321 following a $479 discount from Best Buy. We’re expecting the offer to draw a lot of attention though, so if you want to get the LG SP8YA soundbar for less than half its sticker price, you need to push through with the transaction as fast as you can.

