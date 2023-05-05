 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $800, this LG soundbar and subwoofer bundle is down to $320

Aaron Mamiit
By
LG SP8YA Soundbar.
LG

While most TV deals promise immersive audio, your home theater setup will be better if you invest in a soundbar. The best options don’t come cheap, but you’re in luck because the LG SP8YA soundbar is currently available from Best Buy with a $479 discount that more than halves its original price of $800. It’s yours for only $321, which is very cheap for a powerful soundbar that’s accompanied by a subwoofer. You need to complete the purchase now though, because there’s a chance that this offer will no longer be around tomorrow.

Why you should buy the LG SP8YA soundbar and subwoofer bundle

LG is one of the best TV brands and known for its OLED displays, but it also has an expertise in audio as shown in the LG SP8YA soundbar, which is a 3.1.2-channel soundbar. Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains that the “3” means it has three channels — left, right, and center — and the “1” means it comes with a subwoofer. The “2,” meanwhile, means the soundbar supports Dolby Atmos with two dedicated drivers to create the surround sound effect that you’ve probably experienced in the cinema.

LG partnered with Meridian for the LG SP8YA soundbar to get it to deliver a wide soundstage with high-quality audio, and it utilizes HDMI eARC technology to be able to connect the soundbar to your TV using just one cable. Not only does this simplify the setup, but it also eliminates the clutter that’s caused by multiple wires at the back of your TV. The soundbar is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, and it also works with Google’s Chromecast and Apple’s AirPlay 2 for more ways to use it.

Related

The LG SP8YA soundbar is a welcome addition to any living room, as it will maximize the audio output of your TV. The soundbar and subwoofer bundle is an even more tempting purchase because instead of $800, you’ll only have to pay $321 following a $479 discount from Best Buy. We’re expecting the offer to draw a lot of attention though, so if you want to get the LG SP8YA soundbar for less than half its sticker price, you need to push through with the transaction as fast as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
$700 off an OLED TV AND free HBO Max? Don’t miss this LG TV deal
LG 65inch OLED 4K TV with glowing purple tree on the screen, on a white background.

Looking for a brand new smart TV to add to your home? This is the perfect time to get a 4K TV with a subscription to HBO's awesome original and syndicated programs. Watch the hottest movies and TV series, new releases, original programs, and more from HBO on a big-screen LG OLED 4K TV from Best Buy. Right now, you can get the LG 55 inch OLED 4K Smart TV for $1200, saving you $400 off the regular price of $1,600; or you can get the LG 65 inch OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,800, marked down from $2,500 for a huge savings of $700. Whichever you choose, you'll be enjoying beautifully immersive picture quality for all of your fall movie nights and football parties.

Get six months of HBO Max for free when you buy a 2021 LG OLED TV with these Best Buy TV deals. Claim your free trial below.

Read more
Save $130 on this LG soundbar and subwoofer combo at Best Buy today
lg samsung soundbar deals amazon

Get ready to shop -- the end of year sales are finally here. You can currently snag this LG 2.1ch soundbar and subwoofer combo for just $150 -- down $130 from its regular price of $280. This is one of the best and most affordable soundbar deals currently available so you need to go shop it right now. The longer you wait, the higher the risk of this top-rated bundle running out of stock.

This LG 2.1ch soundbar and subwoofer combo will elevate your TV's audio to new highs. Your audio will always be clean and crisp, with every single whisper amplified with this soundbar. Play your favorite action movies and feel like your part of your character's battles -- it's a cinematic experience like no other. This soundbar has a total output of 300W so you can enhance not just your favorite action-packed movies but also your favorite games and music. The subwoofer will make sure that all the bass is balanced and evenly dispersed across your home theater. There's even a Dolby digital decoder integrated within this system so no matter what you're watching, the audio will be re-created with the highest possible clarity. If you're in a mood to jam out to some tunes you can even stream from your favorite platforms via Bluetooth. Have a solo dance party this new year with your new soundbar and subwoofer combo.

Read more
This Samsung soundbar and subwoofer combo is $190 off for the holidays
lg samsung vizio soundbar deals best buy 4th of july sales 2020

Looking to crank up those Christmas carols this holiday season? This Samsung 3.1ch Soundbar and Subwoofer combo is just $210 right now -- down $190 off its original bundle price of $400. This is one of the best soundbar deals currently available so if you're looking to upgrade your home theater system, you need to act now. At such a great price, this deal is bound to sell out soon. Don't take that risk -- buy now.

This Samsung T Series Soundbar and Subwoofer will give you an immersive surround sound experience making it the perfect addition to your home theater, especially if you miss going to the movies. This smart soundbar also automatically optimizes to whatever you're watching so you get the best sound experience possible. There's even up to 340W of output power which means that all your favorite shows, movies, and games will be delivered in powerful, high-quality sound. The subwoofer makes a great addition, too, as it highlights the lowest bass notes, to the point where you'll feel the floor vibrate under your feet. Since it's wireless, you can place it in any corner of your home theater, depending on how immersive of an audio experience you desire.

Read more