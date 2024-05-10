 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Need a cheap soundbar? You can’t beat this $99 LG deal at Walmart

By
The LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar on a white background.
LG

Even a very cheap soundbar may do wonders to improve the audio of your home theater setup. If you’re on a tight budget but you want better sound in your living room, you should check out the LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar. From an already affordable original price of $129, it’s down even further to just $99 following a $30 discount from Walmart. Its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow though, so if you’re interested you better make your purchase right now to be able to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar

Compared to the best soundbars that you can buy right now, the LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar is extremely basic, but it’s going to get the job done if you simply want better audio when you’re watching your favorite shows and movies on your TV. Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains that as a 2.1-channel soundbar, the LG SPM2 offers two channels — the standard left and right channels — and it comes with a built-in subwoofer that enables extra bass. Other soundbars offer more channels and support surround sound, but they’re much more expensive than the LG SPM2.

The design of the LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar makes it look like it costs more than it actually does, as it features wood-tone side panels, a premium fabric wrapping around it, and elevated controls. If you own an LG TV, pairing it with the LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar using Bluetooth will be extremely easy, though you also have the option of using an HDMI Arc connection.

Related

In one of the most budget-friendly soundbar deals that we’ve recently seen, you can get the LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar for only $99 from Walmart, for savings of $30 on its sticker price of $129. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so you have to make a quick decision on whether to proceed with this purchase. If you think the LG SPM2 2.1-channel soundbar will be an excellent addition to your home theater setup, don’t hesitate in completing the transaction immediately so that you can get it for even cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Walmart just dropped the price of this 75-inch LG 4K TV under $600
LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

LG often gets overshadowed by the likes of TCL, Hisense, and Samsung when it comes to landing one of the best TV deals, but today an LG 75-inch 4K smart TV is worth turning your attention to. Walmart currently has it discounted $100, which brings it to a sale price of $598 from its regular price of $698. This is one of the better LG TV deals you’ll find today, and Walmart is even including free shipping with a purchase, which is a nice throw-in for such a large TV.

Why you should buy the LG 75-inch 4K smart TV
LG is almost always considered among the best TV brands, as it regularly has models in contention for the ranks of the best TVs. Its image quality is so renowned you can even find its displays in smart phones and other smaller devices. You’ll find that quality in this 75-inch LG 4K smart TV, as well as a range of smart features that make watching more immersive and scrolling through content more convenient. It has picture and sound enhancements that come from AI and the a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which upscales older content into beautiful 4K. It also has a game optimizer and dashboard to help you make the most of your gaming experiences.

Read more
Soundbar sale: Save on Samsung, Sony, Bose, and more, from $42
TCL Alto wireless soundbar and subwoofer deal walmart

Best Buy has a huge sale on soundbars with models available from just $42. For anyone looking for an inexpensive upgrade to their audio setup, these soundbar deals are the ones to consider. Over 60 soundbars are in the sale so we’ve picked out a few of our favorite deals to help you narrow things down. If you want to see the sale for yourself, simply tap the button below to take a look.

What to shop for in the soundbar sale
For the cheapest soundbar around, check out the which is down to $42 from $50. It was already cheap but $42 is pretty much impulse buy territory. It’s a basic soundbar but it has options including Bluetooth for wirelessly streaming your content, while you can also use the optical in port to connect it, while there’s also an aux-in port too. It also comes with a wall mounting kit and has a remote too.

Read more
Wow! This Samsung soundbar and subwoofer is discounted to $179
The Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar in the living room.

If you want better audio from your home theater setup, buying from soundbar deals is the quick solution. If you want to stick to a tight budget, you should check out the Samsung B-Series 2.1-channel soundbar and its discounted price on Walmart. It's $31 off, so it's down to just $179 from its original price of $210, but only if you hurry with your purchase because we're not sure when the offer will expire. You can upgrade your living room's sound with this device, but you have to complete the transaction now if you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Samsung B-Series 2.1-channel soundbar
The numbers in the name of the Samsung B-Series 2.1-channel soundbar is explained by or guide on how to buy a soundbar. The "2" means there are two channels -- specifically, the standard left and right channels -- while the "1" means that it comes with a subwoofer for elevated bass that amps up the intensity of anything that you're watching. The soundbar also offers the Voice Enhance Mode features that maximizes voice quality, and Night Mode that automatically lowers bass levels to prevent disturbing other family members, so that you won't have to do it yourself.

Read more