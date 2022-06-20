Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

In late May, LG announced that it would release an ultra-limited Star Wars edition of its impressive 65-inch C2 OLED TV. At the time, all we knew were a few design elements and that only 501 units were being sold (a nod to Darth Vader’s leadership of the Empire’s 501st clone army division).

Today, LG is announcing that the C2 OLED evo 65-inch Star Wars edition will be available exclusively on LG’s site for a Force-defying price of $3,000. While our review of the C2 puts it near the top of our list for OLED TVs, the Star Wars edition will run you nearly a full $500 more than the standard 65-inch C2, so you’ll have to be a pretty die-hard Star Wars fan to justify the upcharge.

You’ll be getting some flashy design touches, of course, including an imperial logo on the back of the TV, stealthy, glossy touches around the bezels that recall Darth Vader’s helmet, a Star Wars-branded remote, and some software features like Empire-skinned navigation screens and the sound of Vader’s breathing upon startup.

But, the special-edition numbered certificate and the overall collectible nature of this unit are probably what’s actually worth the price for fans of the franchise. Either way, you can be sure that watching any Star Wars content, including the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series, will look great on a TV as capable as the C2.

The Star Wars C2 OLED TV will go on sale at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 21, so mark your calendars and get ready to head to the LG site to snag yours. May the Force (and server bandwidth) be with you.

Editors' Recommendations