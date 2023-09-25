These LG true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are $30 off

Are you thinking about buying true wireless earbuds, but you’re not liking the more popular options? Then here’s a lesser known choice that may cater to your needs — the LG Tone Free Fit wireless earbuds, which are currently available from Best Buy at $30 off. Instead of paying $200, you’ll only have to shell out $170 for noise-canceling wireless earbuds that are packed with features for an active lifestyle. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, because we’re not sure when the offer will expire.

Why you should buy the LG Tone Free Fit wireless earbuds

True wireless earbuds are easy to lose, according to our headphone buying guide, but the LG Tone Free Fit wireless earbuds attempt to solve that problem through their SwivelGrip design that keeps them in place even during activities such as running or jumping. They also offer IP67 resistance against water and dust, so if you’re looking for wireless earbuds that won’t get damaged by sweaty workouts and sudden rainfall, go for the LG Tone Free Fit.

The LG Tone Free Fit wireless earbuds feature hybrid active noise cancellation, which uses two microphones to keep external noise out. They can last up to 10 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 30 hours with the juice from their UVnano+ charging case, which uses UV-C light to sanitize the wireless earbuds’ eargels in just 10 minutes. You can enjoy spatial audio through the LG Tone Free Fit, delivering 3D cinematic experiences when you’re watching your favorite streaming shows or listening to your personal playlists.

The LG Tone Free Fit may not be among the top choices when you’re looking at true wireless earbuds deals, but they’re a steal at their discounted price of $170 from Best Buy. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to take advantage of the $30 in savings on their sticker price of $200 though, so if you think the LG Tone Free Fit wireless earbuds are perfect for you, we highly recommended that you complete the purchase right away. You may miss out on the offer if you delay the transaction to tomorrow.

