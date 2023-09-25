 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These LG true wireless noise-canceling earbuds are $30 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG Tone Free Fit wireless earbuds and their charging case,
LG

Are you thinking about buying true wireless earbuds, but you’re not liking the more popular options? Then here’s a lesser known choice that may cater to your needs — the LG Tone Free Fit wireless earbuds, which are currently available from Best Buy at $30 off. Instead of paying $200, you’ll only have to shell out $170 for noise-canceling wireless earbuds that are packed with features for an active lifestyle. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, because we’re not sure when the offer will expire.

Why you should buy the LG Tone Free Fit wireless earbuds

True wireless earbuds are easy to lose, according to our headphone buying guide, but the LG Tone Free Fit wireless earbuds attempt to solve that problem through their SwivelGrip design that keeps them in place even during activities such as running or jumping. They also offer IP67 resistance against water and dust, so if you’re looking for wireless earbuds that won’t get damaged by sweaty workouts and sudden rainfall, go for the LG Tone Free Fit.

The LG Tone Free Fit wireless earbuds feature hybrid active noise cancellation, which uses two microphones to keep external noise out. They can last up to 10 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 30 hours with the juice from their UVnano+ charging case, which uses UV-C light to sanitize the wireless earbuds’ eargels in just 10 minutes. You can enjoy spatial audio through the LG Tone Free Fit, delivering 3D cinematic experiences when you’re watching your favorite streaming shows or listening to your personal playlists.

Related

The LG Tone Free Fit may not be among the top choices when you’re looking at true wireless earbuds deals, but they’re a steal at their discounted price of $170 from Best Buy. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to take advantage of the $30 in savings on their sticker price of $200 though, so if you think the LG Tone Free Fit wireless earbuds are perfect for you, we highly recommended that you complete the purchase right away. You may miss out on the offer if you delay the transaction to tomorrow.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 48-inch LG OLED evo TV is $300 off today
An image of colorful leaves on the LG C2 OLED.

Walmart is often the place to go for TV deals, as demonstrated by the deal on a LG 48-inch C2 OLED TV right now. Usually priced at $1,497, it's down to $1,179 for a limited time only. This is the perfect time to upgrade your living room TV setup. If you need to know more about it, keep reading. Alternatively, just hit the buy button to make your purchase.

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch C2 OLED TV
If you're new to OLED technology, just know that it's worth the money. It means that every pixel you see on the screen lights up independently of the others so you can enjoy deep blacks and vibrant colors all within the same image. It's a rich and delightful experience that makes a huge difference in image quality. As one of the best TV brands around, LG knows how to get the best from it.

Read more
This JBL soundbar with wireless subwoofer is $150 off at Best Buy
The JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar with a subwoofer, on a white background.

Buying the latest models from TV deals will get you amazing video, but you're going to want to give your audio a boost by taking advantage of soundbar deals. Here's an offer from Best Buy that strikes a nice balance of price and features -- the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar for $200, which is nearly half its original price of $350 following a $150 discount. There's no information on how much time remains for this lowered price though, so if you want this 2.1-channel soundbar for your home theater setup, you'll need to proceed with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar
JBL is one of the most trusted brands in the audio equipment industry, so be sure you're getting a top-quality device with the JBL Bar 2.1 Deep Bass soundbar. It's a 2.1-channel soundbar, which means that it comes with two channels -- left and right -- and a subwoofer, according to our guide on how to buy a soundbar. The 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer delivers powerful bass that just the soundbar itself won't be able to create. The soundbar, meanwhile, features 300W of total output power, four mid-range drivers, two tweeters, and a Dolby Digital decoder for improved clarity, which all combine for a cinematic experience when you're watching your favorite shows and movies.

Read more
Best Buy is having a huge sale on LG, Sony, and Samsung OLED TVs
Samsung 2023 S95C (left) and S90C QD-OLED TVs.

If you're in the market for a new TV, now is the time to grab one at Best Buy. As part of Best Buy deals today, we're seeing a large number of OLED TVs, including some of the best OLED TVs on the market, including those from brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung. While most deals are for between $200 and $600 off, there is a TV (at the time of this writing) that is as much as $1,000 off. Tap the link below to go check them out for yourself or, if you want a quick rundown, we'll pull some interesting ones to highlight below.

Why you should buy an OLED at Best Buy now
First of all, make sure it is an OLED that you're wanting. When we compare the two main TV technologies of today, OLED and QLED, we find that OLED TVs tend to be better at creating rich contrasts and darkness levels. But the two technologies are easily confused due to their similar acronyms. So, if you're looking for brightness instead, go check out these amazing QLED TV deals instead.

Read more