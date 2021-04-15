LG caused quite a stir when it unveiled the first production version of its remarkable rollable television at CES 2019.

The LG Signature OLED R TV first went on sale six months ago, but only in LG’s home country of South Korea.

This month, however, LG’s 65-inch rollable TV has become more widely available, and is now on sale in 15 additional countries, including the U.S.

The quiet launch was first reported by HD Guru (via Engadget), which spotted an “inquire to buy” button on the OLED R TV’s product page on LG’s website.

Click on the button and you’re taken to a page asking you to select your region. After that, you’re given a contact email address and phone number so that you can get in touch.

If you’re wondering about how much the TV costs — and you surely are — then make sure you’re sitting down. The product page doesn’t show pricing in local currencies, but we do know that folks in South Korea have had to fork out 100 million Korean Won (about $90,000) for LG’s rollable Signature OLED R TV. Digital Trends has contacted the company about U.S. pricing and we will update this article when we hear back.

So, why the high price? Well, how many TVs do you know that roll up and disappear into the stylishly designed sound bar at its base when you hit the off button?

The unique TV features a number of different viewing formats — Full View, Line View, and Zero View — where the display adjusts its size accordingly.

Full view does what it says on the tin, showing you the entirety of the screen for your favorite movies and TV shows. Line View, on the other hand, sees the display partially rolled to show a narrower portion of the screen for displaying various content such as the time and weather, music selections, and your favorite photos. Finally, there’s Zero View, which sees the display roll into its base and essentially disappear.

When the rollable OLD R TV launched last year, LG executive Park Hyoung-sei described the design as a “seamless marriage of technological and design innovation,” adding that it “genuinely deserves to be called a work of art.”

If you’re in the market for a new TV but LG’s latest offering is a bit too pricey, Digital Trends has a special guide highlighting some more affordable options.

