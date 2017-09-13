Loewe’s paper-thin Bild X OLED TV is magnetically suspended in a golden frame

Why it matters to you No-one ever wanted televisions to take over the living room, and as technology moves on, companies are experimenting with ways to better blend them into our homes.

German television manufacturer Loewe (pronounced something like “lo-eh-veh”) has revealed the Bild X, an astonishing screen that’s as much work of art as it is a television. Loewe’s mission with the Bild x is to showcase it’s approach to blending screens in with our surroundings. Samsung has hidden screens inside frames like a painting, and LG’s displays can be so paper-thin they appear to be a window, rather than a screen. Loewe has used magnets to suspend its screen inside a minimalist stainless steel frame, for a bezel-less, high-art visual experience.

The stainless steel frame comes in either matt black or amber gold, and like the OLED screen itself is incredibly thin. To stop it toppling over, a disc is placed over the frame on the floor to ensure everything stays upright. It’s not a lump of weighted plastic, of course, but a piece of polished black marble. Alternatively a support in the shape of a cross, and made from steel, can be used.

But placing the Bild X on the floor isn’t the only option. The OLED screen is light and flexible, and the frame can be detached from the stand to be placed on the wall, where the magnets hold the screen itself in place. The screen doesn’t reach the edge, and instead looks like it’s floating in the middle of the frame. The slender design means the Bild X fits snugly against the wall.

At this point, you may be questioning where all the equipment a television needs to operate is hidden. Where are the speakers? Where are all the cables? What we’re seeing here is the latest stage in the Bild X’s journey towards release, and the final design is still being worked on. Loewe says the TV is modular, and is experimenting with cable management and where to place all the components necessary to make it work.

Does this mean the Bild X, as seen here, will never be released? We put the question to Loewe, who told us mid-2018 is possible, and that it may become the next generation of its existing, and stylistically similar, Bild 9 TVs. The Bild 9 starts at more than $9,200, which gives us an idea of how much the Bild X may end up costing. The brand has been producing beautifully designed televisions for decades, making it highly likely the Bild X will make it on sale in the future.