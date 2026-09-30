Logitech’s $260 Zone Vibe Pro reimagines ugly office headsets, and you can actually wear them all day

If you’ve worked in a proper office setting, you can pretty much picture the very distinct look of those bland, almost clinical-looking headsets that you get along with your work PC/laptop. The kind you only use at work and would never want to take out for anything else. Logitech, though, wants its new Zone Vibe Pro to blur that distinction.

The $259.99 over-ear headset has a completely boomless design, with Logitech pitching it as one pair for video calls, focused work, music, and everything that happens once you close the laptop. It comes in Graphite, Black, Off-White, and a surprisingly charming Lilac finish. As the name suggests, it’s a part of the brand’s existing Zone series of professional products.

The boom mic is gone, the work features aren’t

Getting rid of a dedicated microphone arm usually sounds like a compromise for a headset built around calls. Logitech is leaning on built-in AI-powered noise-canceling microphones instead, which it claims can isolate your voice from nearby conversations and other background noise in busy spaces.

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The headphones use adaptive hybrid ANC, which can automatically respond to changing noise levels around you when the mode is enabled through Logi Tune. Custom 40mm drivers handle audio, while dual-layer earpads and a redesigned soft head strap are intended to spread pressure more evenly across your head. Weighing 290 grams, these aren’t exactly ultralight headphones, but real-world testing would tell if they are actually comfortable.

Logitech wants you to take it outside the office

Battery life supports that idea. Logitech claims up to 30 hours of listening or 18 hours of calls with ANC enabled, rising to as much as 66 hours with ANC switched off. Five minutes of USB-C charging can provide up to an hour of call time, and you can continue using the headset while it charges.

The company has also made the battery, earpads, and headband strap replaceable. So the usual parts that get worn out can be swapped out. Connectivity options include Bluetooth and USB-C. It also comes with a USB-C charging cable and a USB-C-to-3.5mm cable in the box. Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, iOS, iPadOS, and Android are all supported through Logi Tune. It costs $259.99, which makes it a premium pair of headsets.

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