Major price hike for some YouTube Premium subscribers after decade of low rates

If you’ve been paying $7.99 monthly for what is now YouTube Premium and have never experienced a price increase, we have some unfortunate news. According to Android Authority, like millions of other users over the years, your YouTube Premium price will jump to the current rate of $13.99.

YouTube introduced “Music Key” in 2014, a predecessor to YouTube Music. This invite-only beta service cost $7.99 monthly and focused exclusively on music content, offering ad-free music videos, background playback, and offline downloads.

A year later, Music Key was rebranded as “YouTube Red” and expanded beyond music to remove ads from all videos. The service was priced at $9.99 per month, but those who transitioned from Music Key did not see a price increase.

In 2018, YouTube rebranded the service again as “YouTube Premium” and simultaneously relaunched YouTube Music as a standalone streaming service. The price for new subscribers increased from $9.99 to $11.99 per month, while existing subscribers were allowed to keep their original rates.

Since launching Premium, YouTube implemented its first significant price increase for U.S. subscribers two years ago. Individual plans increased by $2 to $13.99 per month, annual plans rose from $119.99 to $139.99, and student plans went from $6.99 to $7.99 monthly. YouTube Music Premium also saw a $1 increase to $10.99 monthly.

Later that year, subscribers paying $9.99 per month since the YouTube Red era had to begin paying the full $13.99 rate. However, the earliest adopters, who remained at the $7.99 rate from the Music Key era, were still allowed to keep their legacy pricing.

This final grandfathered pricing started disappearing in late 2024, with Europe being the first region affected. A global rollout is currently underway. These original subscribers face a substantial 75% increase from their original $7.99 rate to the current standard price of $13.99.

As of early April 2025, YouTube Premium offers several key benefits designed to enhance the viewing and listening experience for its subscribers. One of the main advantages is ad-free viewing across all YouTube platforms, meaning there are no interruptions before or during videos.

Another significant feature is background play, which allows audio from videos to continue playing even when the YouTube app is minimized or when the device’s screen is turned off. This is particularly useful for enjoying music or podcasts.

In addition, Premium members can download videos and playlists directly to their mobile devices for offline viewing, making it perfect for times when internet access is unavailable, such as during commuting or traveling.

Subscribers also get full access to YouTube Music Premium, which includes ad-free music streaming, background listening within the YouTube Music app, and the option to download songs and playlists for offline listening.

Some users may also benefit from enhanced features like higher bitrate streaming options (such as 1080p Premium), which provide improved video quality on compatible devices, although availability may vary.

Google is in the process of contacting early YouTube Premium adopters of the price hike. We’ve reached out to Google about the increase and will let you know if we hear back.