Marantz upgrades its CINEMA Series 2 with a new DAC, Dirac Live, and better gaming support

AV receivers have felt increasingly optional for the average living room, because modern TVs, home theaters, and soundbars can handle simple setups without the additional box.

However, Marantz’s latest CINEMA Series 2 lineup compels you to pay attention to the spec sheet and the price tag. The new CINEMA Series 2, which consists of four different models, packs enough hardware and software upgrades to attract both enthusiasts and professionals.

So what’s actually new under the hood?

Every single model in the lineup shares a new 32-bit, eight-channel DAC that converts audio simultaneously across all channels to sharpen imaging, tighten dynamics, and cut timing errors. Gamers also get 1440p pass-through and AMD FreeSync alongside HDMI 2.1.

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A future firmware update will also add Low-Latency Bluetooth LE Audio and an upgraded HEOS platform to every model. Dirac Live Room Correction, which was previously locked to the flagship CINEMA 50, is now available as an add-on for the CINEMA 60, the CINEMA 60 DAB, and CINEMA 70s. It helps tighten bass and eliminate dead-center seating dependencies.

The flagship CINEMA 50 Series 2 ($3,000) tops the lineup. It packs nine channels of amplification (11.4 channels of processing) and exclusive extras like a Dolby Atmos Channel Expander, along with a new Center Bi-Amp mode, which helps with clearer dialogue.

This is also the only model that supports the entire Diac suite, including Bass Control and Active Room Treatment.

What about pricing, and when can you actually buy one?

The core mid-range CINEMA 60 Series 2 ($2,000) serves as the primary full-sized option for the Americas and APAC regions. It brings the platform’s upgraded DAC, Dirac Live Ready capability, and HDMI enhancements to a broader audience with a relatively more accessible price tag.

It comes with full-channel preamp outputs for connecting external power amplifiers. The CINEMA 60 DAB Series 2 (€1,450) is tailored specifically for the European market. It shares an identical full-size chassis, DAC architecture, and feature set to the standard CINEMA 60, but adds built-in DAB digital radio support.

Rounding out the lineup, the CINEMA 70s Series 2 ($1,500) is headlined by its signature slimline design, which is built specifically for tight installation spaces. Even so, it delivers full-channel preamp outputs and the line’s complete core suite (32-bit DAC, Dirac Live support, and 1440p FreeSync gaming pass-through).

All four ship with a redesigned, less plastic-heavy box. There’s a new Web Control 2.0 interface that lets you configure the whole system from a phone or laptop. Everything except the CINEMA 70s arrives August 12, with that slimmer model following on September 15. Last but not least, all four models are available in a black colorway in North America.