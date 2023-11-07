 Skip to main content
Marshall Acton II speaker is $100 off ahead of Black Friday

The Marshall third-gen home speaker sitting on a bedside table
Marshall

With the launch of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals, don’t miss this opportunity to get a top-quality Bluetooth speaker for much cheaper than usual as the Marshall Acton II is down to just $150. There’s no information on when the $100 discount on its original price of $250 will end, but since it’s not sure that the offer will remain available through to the shopping holiday, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible if you’re interested in this Bluetooth speaker.

Why you should buy the Marshall Acton II

The Marshall Acton II is a powerful Bluetooth speaker that delivers high-quality audio with its dual tweeters and subwoofer, despite its small size of just about 10 inches by 6 inches by 6 inches. You can use its built-in Bluetooth to connect to your mobile devices, so you can use the Marshall Acton II when you’re listening to playlists or watching streaming shows, and it also works with a microphone through its 3.5mm jack. These make it the perfect speaker for parties and gatherings, as not only will you be able to keep the music going, but you can also use it to amplify any important announcements.

You’ll be able to customize your listening experience with the Marshall Acton II by making adjustments through the Marshall Bluetooth app, though there are also onboard controls if you don’t want to take out your smartphone. The Marshall Acton II also features a classic design that will match any aesthetic, and you won’t mind displaying it when it’s not in use because of its visually striking elements.

You don’t need to wait for Black Friday to get a huge discount from Bluetooth speaker deals, as Best Buy is selling the Marshall Acton II at $100 off. Instead of $250, you’ll only have to pay $150 for this audio device, but you shouldn’t be wasting time if you want to take advantage of this offer because stocks may run out at any moment. Once the offer is gone, there’s no assurance that it will appear again for the shopping holiday, so if you want to get the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker for cheaper than usual, you should complete the transaction right now.

Aaron Mamiit
