This Marshall portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale at Best Buy

For one of the most portable Bluetooth speaker deals around, take a look at the Marshall Willen on sale at Best Buy. Usually $120, it’s currently enjoying a $40 discount down to an even more affordable $80. It’s super portable and perfect for a dorm room or for taking on trips. Here’s what we have to say about it before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Marshall Willen

Marshall makes some of the best Bluetooth speakers out there, and it has a truly iconic style which will be familiar to anyone used to its amps. With the Marshall Willen you get a 2-inch full range driver along with two passive radiators in a super portable design. It has a strap on one side so you can hang it off something or easily carry it around with you.

It also has a IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which means it won’t quite compete with the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers, but it’s still built to survive a rugged lifestyle.

With over 15 hours of battery life, the Marshall Willen keeps going throughout the day. Three hours of charging gets it up to full, but just 20 minutes will give you back a very respectable three hours of playback. Other useful features include a stack mode so you can combine multiple speakers, a built-in microphone for taking calls, and a choice of equalizer presets via the Marshall app.

Due to its size, the Marshall Willen isn’t up to the power of the very best wireless speakers, but it is perfect for when you need to be on the move often. You can easily take it out and about with you; it looks just as good at a poolside as it does while camping or just studying. Its rugged design is built to last. It’s PVC-free and 60% of the plastic is post-consumer recycled from used electronics, so you can feel good about your more sustainable purchase.

The Marshall Willen normally costs $120. Right now you can buy it from Best Buy for $80 so you save $40 off the regular price. This deal is unlikely to stay so cheap for very long, so if it appeals to you, buy it now before you miss out.