Master & Dynamic’s ultra-rare Michael Jackson headphones will make you moonwalk

Share

New York-based premium audio brand Master & Dynamic has launched a hyper-exclusive new pair of headphones in honor of the 60th birthday of late pop legend Michael Jackson, and they look pretty damn slick.

A special black-and-gold iteration of the company’s MW50+ wireless on-ear/over-ear model, these beautiful headphones feature a special gold headband, gold earcup interior, and gold accents on the outside of each earphone. But the pièce de résistance on the gorgeous cans is a specially designed image of the King of Pop himself, who appears in gold on the outside of each earphone doing the moonwalk.

Just how exclusive are the new headphones? Very. The company has manufactured just 20 pairs to sell through its website, where they retail for $449.

If you’ve got the dough and are embattled in the current Michael Jackson fan war to get Thriller back on top of the Recording Industry Association of America’s list of the best-selling albums of all time, you may be interested in copping a pair. (It currently ranks second due to the recently retallied sales numbers for the Eagles’ Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) record from the 1970s.)

In fact, if we had the money, we might pick them up too. Ignoring the high sticker price — to be expected from a brand that puts design and build materials so high on its list — we loved the MW50 Wireless when we spent time with them. They offered extremely plush comfort, an extremely wide soundstage, and awesome Bluetooth range. Those are all things that come in handy when perusing the late King of Pop’s extensive catalog, which features some of the most iconic and best-recorded songs of all time.

Plus, given the late icon’s penchant for purchasing rare and exclusive things, and his extremely heightened sense of style, we can’t help but feel that these headphones are a perfect use of his image. If you’re looking to celebrate the 60th birthday of one of the best musicians to ever grace our pale blue dot, there may be no better product to do so with.

One thing’s for sure, you’ll have to grab them soon. Wait too long, and other fans may have beat you to the thrill (see what we did there?).