Memorial Day sales arrive early for Samsung’s Frame TV

Jennifer Allen
By
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

For anyone looking for TV deals that snag them one of the best TVs around, you need to head to Best Buy. Memorial Day sales have begun early this year and that includes huge discounts on the Samsung The Frame TV range. Depending on the size of the TV you buy, you can save up to $800. That’s for the 85-inch model which is usually priced at $4,300 but is down to $3,500 for a limited time only as part of this awesome sale. Alternatively, go smaller and you can buy the 55-inch model for $1,400 instead of $1,500 so you save $100.

Whatever model you go for, the Samsung The Frame TV is a sight to behold. If you want the latest TV technology but you hate how a huge TV can steal focus from your carefully curated living room aesthetic, you’ll adore how this TV effortlessly blends into your home while still giving you a fantastic QLED picture that makes all movies and games look amazing. As a Memorial Day sale, we’re guessing these discounts won’t stay for long so here’s a quick overview of why you need this TV in your life.

  • Samsung 50-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 55-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 75-inch The Frame TV —
  • Samsung 85-inch The Frame TV —

Why you should buy the Samsung Frame TV

As one of the best TV brands, Samsung knows how to innovate. Responsible for many of the best TVs around, the Samsung Frame TV is one to check out for sure.

It uses QLED technology so you get an utterly gorgeous picture. That means an expanded range of color and contrast with an impressive spectrum that deepens blacks and brightens the whites you see on screen. Combined with HDR, it’s a truly vivid picture like a regular 4K TV. With an anti-reflective screen, you get virtually no light reflection no matter what time of day you’re watching.

That’s particularly useful as the Samsung Frame TV is designed to be placed on the wall like a work of art. Any time you’re not using it, it can be switched to Art Mode, displaying your art collection any time anyone is near, all thanks to its motion sensor. It’s far more stylish than using a regular TV which tends to stand out quite noticeably within your living space. The bezel is also customizable so you can make sure it matches the aesthetic of your home. Once all set up, you get to reap the benefits of Tizen-powered smart TV features so it’s simple to find all your favorite shows and more. Think of this as a great high-end TV with extra oodles of style.

The Samsung Frame TV range is on sale now at Best Buy. With up to $800 to be saved on the largest models, every saving is worth considering. The TV is a great way to embrace QLED technology while still having a fantastically stylish living room. Snap it up now before the deal ends soon.

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
