MirraViz’s latest screen allows you to watch multiple movies at the same time

Tired of constantly fighting over who gets to pick the channel, or having your opponents cheat off your screen while playing split-screen in Call of Duty: WWII? Luckily for you, these first-world problems might soon be a thing of the past, thanks to the new UltraBright MultiView Screen from display startup MirraViz.

On dispay at CES 2018, this one-of-a-kind screen allows you to project multiple images onto the same surface simultaneously, and depending on what angle you view it from, it can change what you see (much like the lenticular stickers you may have had as a kid). This means that you and the person directly beside you could be looking at two different movies at the same time, on the same screen, without the need for glasses. Keep in mind, however, that you will need two projectors outfitted with high-quality DLP optics and lenses in order to use the system.

To understand how MirraViz’s screen achieves this, you need to first understand how a traditional display works. Typically, the light from your TV or a home theater screen scatters to the wind once emitted, which is why you can often see light flickering on your ceiling and floors when you’re watching TV in a dark room. MirraViz’s technology basically better focuses these light particles toward the viewer, allowing for a notably brighter image and preventing adjacent viewers from seeing the light for a given source (see image below for additional clarification).

mirraviz ultrabright multiview screen explaination
MirraViz

Functionality aside, the Multiview screen is optimized for tabletop systems, and is backward-compatible with existing projectors. MirraViz launched a gaming-specific version of the screen in June, and the company is now looking to change the way people view and experience a wealth of digital content that falls outside the realm of video games.

On the cost front, the screen currently retail for upwards of $500, depending on whether you go with the 52-, 75-, or 94-inch model. A larger, 108-inch screen — one designed for home movie theaters and corporate settings — is also set to launch later this year. There’s even an array of packages to choose from, in case you’re looking to nab the necessary projectors or a couple of gaming chairs at the same time.

