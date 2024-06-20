 Skip to main content
Apple’s MLS Season Pass adds Catch Up feature for key plays

By
MLS Season Pass.
Apple

Apple today announced a new feature for MLS Season Pass that makes it simple catch up on what you missed in a match if you joined it midstream.

The aptly named “Catch Up” feature is exactly what it sounds like. Available today for those running public beta software on their Apple TV boxes, iPhones, iPads, and Macs, and later this summer for those on the production track, Catch Up uses machine learning to automatically spot and clip key plays in a match. 

Fire up the Catch Up feature and you’ll be able to watch not just goals, but also penalty kicks, red cards, key saves, and other notable highlights.

It’s maybe not a monumental feature (nor is it particularly groundbreaking — YouTube TV has had this for sports for quite some time). But it’s another improvement in the second season of MLS Season Pass, which really just makes a good thing that much better. 

MLS Season Pass is exclusive to the Apple TV app, which itself is available on pretty much every modern streaming platform. That includes Apple TV 4K, of course, as well as all other Apple devices, like iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The Apple TV app also is available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV (which make up the two largest platforms), on Google TV and Android TV, and in a web browser.

MLS Season Pass normally costs $15 a month or $99 a season if you’re not a subscriber to Apple TV+, or $13 a month or $80 a season if you subscribe to Apple TV+, however, it’s currently on sale for $59/$69 respectively for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
